OU basketball: 5 final takeaways from Sooners' 78-54 win over Central Arkansas

Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Central Arkansas (1-2) 76-54 on Tuesday night in Norman. The Sooners’ offense wasn’t at its best, but OU leaned on its defense to take home the victory.
Redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa led all Sooners with 16 points, four rebounds, and five steals. She shot 36 percent in 26 minutes played.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Shooting misses mark
Tuesday wasn’t OU’s day from the field, as the Sooners shot 42 percent. Their struggles were only worse from behind the arc, as OU made just five of its 25 3-point attempts.
OU shot 40 percent or lower in every quarter except the second. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington had the toughest outing with seven points on 22 percent shooting. Senior guard Taylor Robertson also shot poorly, finishing with five points on 25 percent shooting.
“You’re not going to make every shot every time,” Llanusa said after the game. “I think it’s great that when we aren’t making those 3s, we’re finding other ways to score as well. I don’t think anything is wrong, I just think sometimes, people get off. We’ll find it and we’ll get back on track.”
OU’s defense improves
After OU gave up 89 points to Arkansas State in its last game, head coach Jennie Baranczyk stressed the need for the Sooners to improve on defense.
OU did just that, holding the Sugar Bears to 40 percent shooting and 33 percent from 3 with just five assists. The Sooners also forced 28 turnovers and held UCA to eight points in the second quarter, the lowest point total OU has allowed in a quarter this season.
“Defensively, I definitely thought we took a step from last game,” Baranczyk said. “We just stayed the course. I thought we definitely did a good job of defending our end of the floor.”
Vann keeps impressing off bench
Sophomore forward Skylar Vann came off the bench again and put in another impressive performance.
The Edmond native recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Vann shot 50 percent in 16 minutes, recording the highest efficiency rating of any Sooner with 16. It’s her second-straight game with double-digit points as she continues to push for a starting spot. In three games, Vann has averaged 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season.
“Skylar’s best basketball is ahead of her,” Baranczyk said. “There’s just so much more to her game and I think if we can help take her to that next level, she can be a really special player. We definitely need her.”
Llanusa does it all
Llanusa continued her good run of performances this season, leading the Sooners in points, assists and steals.
She had the highest plus-minus of any Sooner with plus-32 and posted an efficiency rating of 16 alongside Vann. It’s her third-straight game with double-digit points and her first with multiple steals. Llanusa has averaged 17 points, 2.3 assists and four rebounds so far this season.
.@ana_llanusa ➡️ @nydia_lampkin21 🗣️ AND 1
@ana_llanusa's stepback
“Ana’s a really special player,” Baranczyk said. “She can score at a variety of levels and play multiple positions. She’s also just such a great defender. When she goes out and plays, she’s really special.”
OU cashes in off turnovers
The Sooners forced 14 turnovers against Arkansas State, and doubled that against the Sugar Bears.
OU forced 28 turnovers in the game, scoring 26 points off them. The Sooners stole the ball 10 times, with Llanusa getting five. Junior guard Kennady Tucker was the other Sooner to record multiple steals, getting two towards the end of the game.
“Our on-ball defense, which is where we really struggled last week, I thought we did much better,” Baranczyk said. “We’ll continue to focus on that… I thought we did a really nice job."
Next, OU takes on No. 9 Oregon at 4 p.m. CT Saturday Nov. 20 at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
