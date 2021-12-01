OU basketball: 5 final takeaways from Sooners' 74-67 upset win over No. 14 Florida

Oklahoma (7-1) defeated No. 14 Florida (6-1) 74-67 on Wednesday night in Norman.
Senior forward Tanner Groves finished with a team-high 20 points while junior forward Jalen Hill added 18 points and senior guard Umoja Gibson had 15.
Here’s five final takeaways from OU’s win:
OU’s perimeter defense
The Sooners defense held the Gators to zero 3s in the first half as they shot 0-for-9 from deep. Florida’s leading scorer entering Wednesday night’s contest, Colin Castleton, was held to only one 3-point attempt in the first half.
The same game plan worked for the Sooners in the second half. OU’s defense held the Gators to zero points for over eight minutes late in the half helping to secure the win.
Florida entered Wednesday night’s contest making nearly nine 3s per game but finished only 4-for-24 from 3.
“I thought our start defensively set the tone,” Moser said. “They believed that they could compete and win with this team.”
OU finished the game with 10 steals and forced 16 Florida turnovers.
Hot start for Sooners
Oklahoma came out of the locker room on fire.
The Sooners jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead over the Gators in the first two minutes and 24 seconds. Gibson and Groves dropped 10 points each in the first half giving the Sooners a 37-36 lead at half.
“I thought we got off to a great start,” Moser said. “What great teams do when they’re on the road is they settle down and they punch back and I thought in the second half we started out well again.”
Redshirt senior Jordan Goldwire and junior Jalen Hill were also factors early as they netted six points each in the first half while OU shot 15-for-30 percent as a team. Goldwire and Hill scored eight and 18 points, respectively.
“The first five minutes I thought our guys believed,” Moser said. “They were ready defensively and set the tone.”
Hill slams it down
Jalen Hill is finding his game.
The junior forward scored a season-high 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He also added four rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes.
The Sooners’ lead jumped to 65-56 with nearly five minutes left in the game after a ferocious Hill dunk that had the Lloyd Noble Center rocking.
𝑨𝒊𝒓 𝑱𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒏 💪@Kbj_vi with the dunk 👉 5-0 run for OU📺 BSOK+ | https://t.co/FkU0mi5W6U pic.twitter.com/wFdDu6jE0H— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 2, 2021
“That dunk was pretty insane,” Groves said. “I think that sparked a huge run for us. He had a big and one, he was hitting clutch free throws down the stretch that we really needed. I think Jalen just brings a lot of energy to our team.”
Moser has emphasized the Sooners’ need to finish games and Hill did just that, scoring nine of OU’s final 11 points.
“He’s embracing the moment,” Moser said. “He’s getting his athleticism (and) his confidence into the game.”
Moser earns 300th career win
OU’s head coach wasn’t focused on the fact that he made history tonight.
He was just proud of OU’s performance while earning a ranked win at home.
“That’s like the 50th thing on my mind,” Moser said about earning his 300th career win. “I was just so happy for these guys, the program, the Sooner fans.”
Moser’s 300 wins span 17 full seasons and eight games at four different programs including Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State, Loyola-Chicago and Oklahoma.
“I’m sure I’ll look back on (tonight),” Moser said. “I’m young, I’ve got a lot to do, and I know it’s been a journey.”
Kruger honored
Former Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger was honored during a ceremony at halftime.
The celebration began with a tribute video narrated by Kruger's son, Kevin, who’s the head coach at UNLV. The video included tributes from former OU stars Trae Young and Buddy Hield, former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan and Oregon coach Dana Altman.
OU athletic director Joe Castiglione spoke about Kruger’s many achievements and presented Kruger with a plaque.
“We’re going to be Sooners for life, no question about that,” Kruger said during the halftime ceremony. “I can’t tell you how excited we are for Coach Moser and his group going forward.”
Kruger finished his career at Oklahoma with a 195-128 record in 10 seasons with a Final Four appearance during the 2015-16 season.
“He’s a special man and a hall of fame coach,” head coach Porter Moser said. “I wish I could have been courtside and given a standing ovation.”
