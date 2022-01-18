OU basketball: 5 final takeaways from Sooners' 67-64 home loss to No. 7 Kansas

Oklahoma (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) narrowly fell to No. 7 Kansas (15-2, 4-1) 67-64 on Tuesday night in Norman.
Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire led OU with 15 points and four rebounds and senior guard Umoja Gibson added 11. The Sooners had a 20-2 run in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
Here’s five final takeaways from the game:
Sooners make late run
Gibson delivered a step-back 3-point shot with 12:47 remaining in the second half, giving the Sooners a 47-46 lead. His make, which was his second of the game, added to a 20-2 run that lasted over nine minutes.
“I thought we did some good things to fight back,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said postgame. “It’s not enough and that’s where we want to get to, where it’s enough and we’re sitting on the other side of that. That’s what we’ve got to keep fighting to.”
The Sooners battled back after trailing by 12 in the second half, but it proved to be insufficient as Kansas guard Christian Braun hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining.
“These games come down to a couple of plays,” Goldwire said. “It really just comes down to making those key plays that we need and getting over the hump.”
OU has now lost three consecutive games for the first time in the Moser era.
Noland exits early
Freshman guard C.J. Noland registered a team-high eight points in the first half. However, an OU spokesperson told The Daily around halftime that Noland wouldn’t return to the game due to an undisclosed injury.
Noland exited the game in the first half after getting hit in the head while going up for a defensive rebound. Moser told reporters after the game that Noland was in concussion protocol.
“C.J. Noland was in concussion protocol at halftime,” Moser said. “He was giving us a great lift, he was 2-for-2 from 3-point range while the rest of the team was 2-for-15.”
Balanced attack
Teamwork was key for Oklahoma’s production Tuesday night, as nine different players scored.
Goldwire led the balanced attack with his 15 points and seven free-throw makes. Gibson finished with 11 points and two 3-point shots while Hill ended the night with 10 points and seven rebounds.
OU finished the game with 13 total assists, four of which came from Goldwire.
“We need Jordan, Mo, Tanner and EJ,” Hill said. “I think they all played great throughout the game. Even the guys off the bench… we were together as one, everybody that was out there on the court.”
Mawein steps up
With redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois out with an ankle injury, Moser expected a player or two would step up.
Enter Akol Mawein.
The 6-foot-8 junior forward from Sydney, Australia filled the stat sheet with career-highs in points with five, rebounds with four and minutes played with 11.
“(Mawein) just came into practice this last week focused,” Hill said of the junior college transfer. “Ready to grind, ready to work. Tanner, Ethan and Rick (Issanza) were just talking to him and helping him get prepared for these games.”
With no timetable on Chargois’ return, Mawein could see extended minutes in the coming games.
“I think with what he did tonight he can keep improving on this,” Hill said. “At the end of the day he came in and gave us a huge boost that was very much needed.”
Tough stretch ahead
The games ahead don’t get any easier for Oklahoma.
After losing three consecutive games, OU plays No. 5 Baylor on Saturday at home, a 13-4 West Virginia team that received 14 votes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Jan. 26 in Morgantown and at No. 2 Auburn on Jan. 29.
“It’s one game at a time, that’s how you’ve got to look at it,” Moser said. “I know we’ve got some looming, the only thing we’ve got to think about tonight and what I’m about to go dig into is Baylor.”
Last time out against the Bears on Jan. 4 in Waco, the Sooners managed to stay competitive before falling 84-74.
“A lot of games that we’ve lost, they’ve come down to a couple of possessions here and there since Big 12 has started,” Goldwire said. “(Kansas) is one of the top teams in the country. We played with them, we played with Baylor, we played with a lot of teams so it definitely is a confidence booster.
“I think we know we’re capable of beating a lot of teams, it’s just a matter of doing it.”
