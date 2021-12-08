OU basketball: 5 final takeaways from Sooners' 66-62 overtime loss to Butler in Big East-Big 12 Battle

Oklahoma (7-2) fell to Butler (6-3) 66-62 in overtime on Tuesday night in Norman.
Senior guard Eljiah Harkless led the Sooners with 16 points, while adding four rebounds and three steals. His off-balanced 3-point shot sent the game to overtime, but it wasn’t enough, as the Bulldogs pulled away in the extra period.
With the loss, the Big 12 falls to 2-3 in the 2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle. Here are five final takeaways from OU’s loss to the Bulldogs:
Lack of a primary scorer
OU has struggled this season to find a primary scorer that can contribute down the stretch. That flaw revealed itself again on Tuesday. With three minutes remaining in the second half, only senior forward Tanner Groves had hit double digits and he didn’t score in the second half.
The Sooners went stagnant offensively after a junior forward Jacob Groves 3-point makewith 8:22 left in the second half, as they were unable to solve Butler’s 3-2 zone defense. OU didn’t score again until redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire’s and-one layup with 14.7 seconds left. Goldwire was fouled on the shot but missed the following free throw.
After Butler hit two free throws, Harkless drilled an off-balanced 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Harkless filled the primary scoring role in overtime for OU, hitting another 3 and a layup.
“Unequivocally, we're still looking for those guys,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “(Harkless) hit a big shot to send it to overtime but we had a number of empty possessions leading up to (his) shot. A number of empty possessions. We just can't have that many empty possessions. It starts with me, I’m going to get us better, but we have to make some plays.”
Butler’s Chuck Harris rose to the occasion to ultimately give the Bulldogs the edge in overtime, where he had five points. When the Sooners offense seemed lost, the sophomore guard — who attended high school with OU quarterback Caleb Williams at Gonzaga College in Washington, D.C. — took over the game and delivered Butler’s biggest win of this season.
Zoned out
Butler employed a 3-2 zone in the second half that gave Oklahoma consistent fits. The Sooners went on a scoring drought of over eight minutes, unable to find a good look against the zone.
“The crazy thing about it is, they’ve played eight possessions of zone all year,” Moser said. “Every day, we did a zone segment in practice. … We felt that we were really getting our man going, that they were going to go to that zone.”
BU put a forward at the top of the 3-2 zone, wreaking havoc on the passing lanes. OU wasn’t able to get the ball to the center of the zone or to the baseline, and often instead settled for swinging the ball around the perimeter before attempting a 3.
Goldwire and Harkless combined for six turnovers, while senior guard Umoja Gibson finished 2-11 from 3. Three of those misses came within Oklahoma’s scoring drought.
“I took a couple of quick shots,” Gibson said. “I have to do better on my end, overall, we just didn’t execute within the last eight minutes.”
Burned on the boards
Oklahoma lost in no small part due to its atrocious game on the glass. OU allowed Butler to grab 15 offensive rebounds — the most the Sooners have allowed all season. The only other team to hit double digits of offensive rebounds was when UTSA had 12 in an Oklahoma rout. Overall, the Sooners were outrebounded 43-30 and gave up 10 second chance points to the Bulldogs.
“You just can't get out rebounded by 13,” Moser said. “We're not that team. We have to be really good at a lot of things. Boxing out is one of them, and they had some athletic long guys and were just going to get the rebound.
“We're going to see that a lot coming up. There were similarities (to the Utah State loss), but the rebounding and the ineffectiveness to have a couple guys really step up and have good possessions…we need a lot of that as well.”
Junior forward Jalen Hill and freshman guard C.J. Noland finished with five rebounds apiece, but no individual eclipsed more than that. OU had its second worst total rebounding game of the season, only better than its 26 rebounds against UCF.
“They came in here, everybody’s telling them they’re underdogs, every 50-50 ball went their way,” Harkless said. “They came in ready to hit us in the mouth and that’s something we weren't prepared for.
“We have to box out and want it more.”
First half defense
The Sooners’ defense came out ready to play. OU allowed only nine first half baskets, holding the Bulldogs to 33.3 percent shooting. Oklahoma also racked up five steals as part of Butler’s eight first half turnovers.
While the Sooners didn’t necessarily struggle offensively, shooting 50 percent from the field, they only went on one run in the half, and the defense made up for the offense’s inability to pull away going into halftime.
Before its loss to Butler, OU was No. 3 in the Big 12 and No. 20 nationally in opponent 3-point percentage. Oklahoma ranked No. 5 in the Big 12 in opponent points per game and No. 42 nationally.
Mixed bag from Tanner Groves
Tanner Groves was a factor for Oklahoma, scoring 10 points with two 3s on 57.1 percent shooting. However, he struggled in the paint offensively and defensively after the first four minutes.
Groves didn’t have a rebound until eight minutes into the second half. He was consistently pushed around in the paint by Bulldog senior Bryce Golden, who racked up four offensive rebounds and seven total in addition to ten points on 55.5 percent shooting.
Groves finished with five rebounds, but also had three fouls and closed at -7.5 net points allowed, the worst rate for the Sooners.
Oklahoma returns to action when it takes on No. 12 Arkansas at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
