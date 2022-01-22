OU basketball: 5 final takeaways from Sooners' 65-51 loss to No. 5 Baylor

Oklahoma (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) suffered a frustrating 65-51 loss to No. 5 Baylor (17-2, 5-2) in Norman on Saturday.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led OU with 13 points in the contest, senior guard Elijah Harkless added 12 points and senior forward Tanner Groves contributed 11 points. Baylor was powered by junior guard Adam Flagler, who posted 16 points, and sophomore guard LJ Cryer, who finished with 14 points.
Here are five final takeaways from the contest:
OU’s skid continues
Oklahoma had lost three straight games to Texas, TCU and Kansas coming into its matchup with the Bears. The Sooners skid continued against Baylor, despite holding it to 30 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Baylor went 15-for-19 from the free-throw line, while the Sooners went 6-for-10. OU also struggled from deep, shooting 27.8 percent from 3-point distance.
During the losing streak, the Sooners haven’t been able to find answers on offense. Before the skid, OU had only scored less than 60 points in one game, its 57-40 win over Houston Baptist on Nov. 24.
In the last four games, Oklahoma has only scored above 60 points once, in its 67-64 loss to Kansas on Jan. 18. The Sooners offense has shot 25.7 percent from 3-point range, 65 percent from the free throw line and 42 percent from the field.
“We're searching for consistency,” Moser said. “We've had certain guys play well, but you need a lot of guys playing well together… I know we're shorthanded, but still, our key guys gotta step up.”
Oklahoma’s schedule doesn't get much easier, even after playing two top-10 teams in the same week. The entire Big 12 is in the top 65 of the NCAA’s NET rankings and OU’s only remaining nonconference opponent is No. 2 Auburn.
Groves debacle leads to Baylor run
Tanner Groves lost control of the basketball with 6:22 to play in the second half. While attempting to recover the basketball, Baylor forward Matthew Mayer kneed him in the face. Mayer’s play did not result in a foul call, much to the frustration of Groves, who was assessed a technical foul after arguing the call with an official.
“I haven’t seen (the play) yet,” Moser said. “Everybody has told me they felt they disagreed. The official said he looked at it, said it wasn’t flagrant, so that’s all I have to go by. I’ll give my opinion when I look at it.”
The Sooner crowd of 11,339 was equally displeased, as boos and chants of “ref you suck” rained onto the LNC floor. Harkless was also called for a simultaneous foul away from the ball, which led to four free throws for Baylor’s LJ Cryer.
He knocked all four down, sparking a 13-2 run for the Bears that sealed the game and sent Sooner fans to the exits in masses.
“Unacceptable,” Moser said. “I talked to the team, I talked to Tanner about it. I said ‘let me get it,’ especially since the refs have a little longer rope with a coach than a player, so he knows it. He apologized to the team.
“You can’t scream at the official no matter what, those are key moments when you’re coming back and it turned out to be a four point possession… Nobody cares more than Tanner. But he made a mistake.”
Turnovers topple Sooners
OU began the game with seven turnovers in the first four minutes. The Sooners’ ball security didn’t improve significantly from there, as they finished with a season-high 25. Baylor scored 35 points off those turnovers, which amounted to 53.8 percent of their total scoring.
“You’re not going to beat Baylor with 25 turnovers,” head coach Porter Moser said afterward. “You’re not going to beat a lot of teams with 25 turnovers.”
The Bears’ points off turnovers are the most in a Big 12 game since Missouri topped that mark in 2010, per ESPN. Oklahoma was ultimately unable to overcome its turnover woes despite forcing 17 Baylor turnovers and scoring 19 points off them.
Every Sooner except freshman guard Alston Mason, who played for only nine seconds at the end of the first half, produced at least one turnover. Senior guard Jordan Goldwire committed seven and Groves gave away four.
“Careless means you’re omitting your fundamentals,” Moser said. “I thought we had a number of careless ones. We’re continuing to drive in when three guys are converging, driving into six hands and it’s knocked out and fell off us. You gotta kick it out.”
Johnson and Mawein join the action
Senior guard Marvin Johnson and junior forward Akol Mawein entered Saturday’s game with 15 combined appearances and 27 points on the season. However, with senior forward Ethan Chargois and freshman guard C.J. Noland out due to an ankle injury and concussion, respectively, Johnson and Mawein stepped up.
Johnson pitched in five points with two rebounds in nine minutes and Mawein added a season-high six points with four rebounds in 13 minutes.
“Marvin gave us energy running in transition,” Moser said. “He had a nice basket. He had a great rebound above the rim. Just settling in, getting some good practice time with him. I thought he did some nice things.
“(Mawein) got some offensive rebounds. He battled in there, did what he can on that. But offensive rebounds is the thing that (Mawein) gives us and he did that.”
Johnson hit his first bucket with 5:37 left in the first half on an outlet pass from Harkless that gave OU a four-point lead.
𝑪𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 🔥@_MarvinJohnson with the finish 👉 Sooners on an 8-0 run! 📺 ESPN+ | https://t.co/RxPtcuehIj pic.twitter.com/YmhWHg9OXg— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 22, 2022
“They've been a tremendous boost off the bench,” Gibson said. “Marvin came in and gave us a great spark coming off the bench… leading off of turnovers and finishing in transition, that’s what we’ve been missing.
“They came in here ready to play.”
Poor passing
Oklahoma didn’t just struggle at keeping the ball out of the hands of the Bears. OU also struggled to find players open for shots, tying its season low in assists with seven against the Bears for its worst assist-turnover margin of the season at -18. Additionally, the Sooners were unable to record an assist in the final seven minutes of play.
“(Freshman guard Bijan Cortes) and (Jordan Goldwire) are two of our big assist guys, and they had 10 turnovers,” Moser said. “We’re counting on them a lot, and we’re going to keep going back to them, but I think it’s a byproduct of (the turnovers.
“I say all this with an asterisk, saying you’re playing an elite defense, the defending national champions… a lot of credit for the turnovers goes to Baylor, a huge part of it. But if we expect to beat them, we have to be better.”
The Sooners have their next opportunity to get back on track when they take on West Virginia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, in Morgantown on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.