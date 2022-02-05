OU basketball: 5 final takeaways from Sooners' 64-55 Bedlam loss at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma (13-10, 3-7 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma State (11-11, 4-6) 64-55 in Stillwater on Saturday afternoon.
Senior forward Tanner Groves led OU with 23 points and senior guard Elijah Harkless added 15. Forwards Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse provided 12 points each for Oklahoma State.
Here are five final takeaways from the Sooners’ loss:
Turnover woes continue
OU racked up 17 turnovers against OSU, and the Cowboys took full advantage, holding the Sooners to scoring droughts of three or more minutes five separate times and scoring 13 points off turnovers.
Despite his scoring punch, Harkless contributed significantly to the turnover problem, giving the ball away eight times. Only senior guard Umoja Gibson, junior forward Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves played turnover free.
“We had a bunch of bad possessions,” head coach Porter Moser said. “Either a turnover, missed shots, trying to do too much. We gotta continue to clear it up.”
Oklahoma can’t snap skid
After starting Big 12 play 2-1 with wins over Kansas State and Iowa State and a competitive road loss to then No.1 Baylor, OU continues to find new rock-bottoms, which has dropped seven of its last eight matchups.
Oklahoma’s skid started with a 14-point loss to Texas on Jan. 11. The Sooners lost two games to TCU by a combined 10 points, fell to Kansas by three and were stumped by the Bears in their rematch by 14. OU was able to earn a win on the road against West Virginia before suffering a 22-point bludgeoning by No. 1 Auburn in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
During that span, turnovers, rebounding and 3-point shooting have been three facets Oklahoma has struggled with as it has attempted to improve. OU’s rebounding improved against Oklahoma State, as the Sooners won the rebounding battle 36-31. However, Oklahoma shot a paltry 27.3 percent from 3-point range.
“They tried to do too much,” Moser said. “When (Oklahoma State) is sagging off two or three guys, the lane is packed. We’ve gotta knock a couple (3-point) shots down. They’re all out on (Mo Gibson), but a couple other guys gotta knock down some shots, or teams are just going to be packing it in.”
Groves, Harkless lead way
Harkless entered the starting lineup for the first time since the Sooners’ Jan. 22 loss to Baylor on Saturday. Moser opted to start junior forward Jacob Groves in the Sooners’ last two games against West Virginia and Auburn. Harkless responded to the challenge by hitting three 3-point shots and grabbing six rebounds against the Cowboys.
“(Harkless) really came out and gave us a big lift offensively,” Moser said. “Knocking down some shots. I thought he battled.”
Tanner also contributed as a primary scorer for Oklahoma, finishing with nine rebounds and four offensive rebounds while hitting two 3-point attempts. Tanner also made an impact defensively, helping limit OSU to 34 points in the paint. He and Harkless combined to shoot 16-for-29 from the field.
“A lot of people don’t do strict post-ups as much,” Moser said. “I thought Tanner did a good job on a lot of them.”
Comeback eludes Sooners
Despite holding a lead with 15:49 remaining in the second half, OU allowed an 11-0 Oklahoma State run that lasted nearly six minutes and gave the Cowboys a 40-32 lead with 12:11 to play. The Sooners came within only six points of OSU the rest of the game.
Oklahoma was plagued by poor inside shooting, going 15-for-33 in the paint. Aside from Tanner and Harkless, the Sooners shot just a combined 7-for-32.
“You need multiple guys to be able to have good nights...” Moser said. “We just struggled offensively at times… they were plus-16 from the bench… we just gotta continue to fight and grind. I thought we started out really well, with a great purpose, just went down a rabbit hole of trying to do too much in the second half.”
Positive mentality proving insufficient
Moser has maintained the importance of keeping a positive mindset throughout the losing stretch, as the Sooners have endured several close losses. However, as Oklahoma continues to hit new lows, it’s evident that holding onto a positive mentality alone is not going to help win games.
“We have the pieces,” Tanner said. “We’re capable of (winning), it’s just a matter of us going out and doing it.”
Next, Oklahoma takes on No. 14 Texas Tech (17-5, 6-3) at 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.