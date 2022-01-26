OU basketball: 5 final takeaways from No. 18 Sooners' dominant 84-58 win over Oklahoma State

No. 18 Oklahoma (17-3, 6-2) dominated Oklahoma State (6-11, 1-7) 84-58 on Wednesday night.
The Sooners relied heavily on the free throw line and junior forward Liz Scott’s 22 points and six rebounds en route to victory. Junior guard Lauren Fields paced the Cowgirls with 12 points.
Here are five final takeaways from the Sooners’ Bedlam win:
Washington returns ready
Prior to Wednesday’s matchup, freshman guard Kelbie Washington had not suited up for the Sooners since Jan. 12 in a win over No. 14 Baylor due to health and safety protocols.
Washington is averaging 7.4 points and 4.4 assists per contest. Her passing ability was sorely missed in Oklahoma’s near 30-point defeat at Kansas State last Sunday, Jan. 23, as OU tallied its second lowest assist total of the season with 14.
Although Washington didn’t start Wednesday, she made a big impact against the Cowgirls. The Norman High product finished with six points, six rebounds and four steals.
“She just brings such a fun energy,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “I mean, she's so fast and she sets people up, she just has an energy about her that's so fun.”
Washington checked into the game with 6:21 remaining in the second quarter. Within three minutes, the Sooners went on an 8-0 run, which included a 3-pointer from senior guard Taylor Robertson, assisted by Washington.
Baranczyk noted that the person most excited for Washington’s return was sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot, who has been starting in her absence. Before Washington entered health and safety protocols, Baranczyk was having success playing the two point guards at the same time.
“A lot of times, people don't want other people to come back because it takes their time, you know what I mean?" Baranczyk said. "But this team, we want everybody back, and it's really special. We know that we are as strong as we all are, that to me makes the mark of a great team.”
Posting up and bouncing back
In OU’s 94-65 loss to Kansas State last Sunday, the Sooners were dominated in the post, as the Wildcats outrebounded them 44-26. K-State also outscored the Sooners 58-24 in the paint.
While coach Jennie Baranczyk’s squad is undersized in some matchups — Scott is the Sooners’ tallest starter at 6-foot-2 — the height deficit wasn’t fully exposed until it cost OU the game against K-State.
Against Oklahoma State, OU tried to get to the rim early and often. The Sooners outscored the Cowgirls 46-28 in the paint, and when they weren't converting, they headed to the free-throw line.
OU’s two highest scorers on the night were its post players. Senior forward Madi Williams finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Scott delivered her highest scoring output of the season at 22 points.
“Early in the first quarter Madi told me that she's going to be looking for me to post up,” Scott said. “And that's why I did, I'm just being aggressive and having confidence to score. I think it really helped me as well.”
Versatile scoring makes up for 3-point struggles
Known for being a strong 3-point shooting team, OU had to find a different source of points against the Cowgirls, who chased the Sooners off the line often. Oklahoma shot just 5-of-16 from long range, and its inability to shoot from deep also affected its assist total, as OU finished with just 15 assists.
The Sooners made up for a poor outside shooting night by getting to the free throw line and taking advantage. As a team, Oklahoma shot 28 free throws and made 21. Meanwhile, the Cowgirls shot 21 free throws on the night, making just 10 attempts.
“I think it showed our ability to be able to read defenses, because I think Oklahoma State did an incredible job,” Baranczyk said of getting to the foul line. The paint was important whether it was a post up, whether it was off the bounce, whether it was in transition, that's a huge part of what we want to do. I think our spacing was better to allow us to do some of those things.”
“People will choose to press you outside and try to take away that three, or they try to pack it in and they test your 3-point shooting ability. What we want to be able to do is just continue to make those reads and I thought tonight we made some reads, and even when it was sloppy, we had the right ideas. We were making the reads and I thought we were aggressive.”
Scott posts career night
Scott had a major bounce back game against the Cowgirls with her career-high in points.. While Scott was a non-factor against Kansas State, recording just four points and five fouls, she was one of the main reasons the Sooners won Wednesday.
“I think what really makes this team special is that we're a team where different nights different people step up,” Baranczyk said. “We've talked a lot about Liz being able to really establish some of that game in the paint. She's very capable and we've really started to see her take some steps.”
Scott was busy at the free throw line, finishing 10-for-12 there. The Houston native has shown glimpses of promise this season, like her 16-point outing Jan. 15 against TCU and her double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds against Wichita State on Dec. 29. Scott is averaging 6.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.
“I just wasn’t thinking too much,” Scott said of her strong performance. “I was just playing, and I think my teammates really helped me with good passes and helped me get open looks.”
Transition offense carries Sooners
With the 3-point shot not falling, the Sooners found a way to score in transition. Oklahoma was able to push the pace, outsourcing Oklahoma State 14-6 in fast break points. The Sooners are averaging 9.2 steals per contest on the season, and their 12 steals against the Cowgirls allowed the Sooners to finish multiple breakaways.
When the Cowgirls turned the ball over, the Sooners took advantage. OSU’s 23 turnovers led to 20 OU points. Oklahoma also won the turnover battle 23-18 and the Sooners led the Cowgirls in points off turnovers 20-11.
“We definitely played team basketball,” Baranczyk said. “We needed to play team defense tonight, especially after our last game, where I don't know if we necessarily played as a team in terms of defense. Tonight, that was a huge key for us.
“It's gonna continue to be a huge key for us, but I thought today we came out as a team really strong. I think that led us to some easier baskets because of that.”
Oklahoma continues its rivalry week at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, as the Sooners take on No. 9 Texas in Norman.
