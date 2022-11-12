OU basketball: 4-star forward Kaden Cooper commits to Sooners over Alabama

2023 four-star forward Kaden Cooper has committed to Oklahoma, he announced Saturday on Twitter.
IM HOME ! ❤️🤍 #boomsoon #obk pic.twitter.com/07pmLk7ZIR— ℹ️ℹ️. 🤍 (@kaden580) November 12, 2022
Cooper is the No. 41-ranked recruit and No. 8 small forward in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. chose the Sooners over Alabama, and held offers from the likes of Kansas, Gonzaga and LSU.
“I chose OU because it’s home,” Cooper told ESPN. “I can connect and talk with coach Porter Moser about more than basketball. He showed me that he’s devoted to making me a better player and a better person.”
Cooper attends The Skill Factory, a developmental school in Atlanta, but is originally from Ada, Oklahoma.
Cooper joins fellow four-star forward Jacolb Cole in OU’s 2023 class, who officially signed with the Sooners on Friday. Cole is the No. 3-ranked recruit in Missouri according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings and committed to OU over 10 other offers.
2023 4 ⭐️ Jacolb Cole (@thejacolbcole) has officially signed with Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/EWfRmtzieb— Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) November 9, 2022
The Sooners now have two commits in their 2023 class.
