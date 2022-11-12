 Skip to main content
OU basketball: 4-star forward Kaden Cooper commits to Sooners over Alabama

OU home uniform

A mannequin displays OU's home uniform combination during the initial press conference for new OU basketball head coach Porter Moser on April 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2023 four-star forward Kaden Cooper has committed to Oklahoma, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

Cooper is the No. 41-ranked recruit and No. 8 small forward in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. chose the Sooners over Alabama, and held offers from the likes of Kansas, Gonzaga and LSU.

“I chose OU because it’s home,” Cooper told ESPN. “I can connect and talk with coach Porter Moser about more than basketball. He showed me that he’s devoted to making me a better player and a better person.”

Cooper attends The Skill Factory, a developmental school in Atlanta, but is originally from Ada, Oklahoma. 

Cooper joins fellow four-star forward Jacolb Cole in OU’s 2023 class, who officially signed with the Sooners on Friday. Cole is the No. 3-ranked recruit in Missouri according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings and committed to OU over 10 other offers.

The Sooners now have two commits in their 2023 class.

