OU basketball: 4-star 2022 guard Otega Oweh commits to Sooners

Four-star 2022 shooting guard Otega Oweh announced his commitment to Oklahoma live via CBS Sports HQ on Friday.
#BREAKING: 4⭐️ shooting guard @OtegaOweh has committed to @OU_MBBall 🔥Oweh — the brother of @Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh — is officially a Sooner. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NqmAlByIdq— 247Sports (@247Sports) October 1, 2021
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound prospect from Blair Academy in Somerset, New Jersey, becomes new Sooners coach Porter Moser’s first commitment of the 2022 class. Oweh's announcement comes exactly one month after he visited OU on Sept. 1.
“When I went on a visit I just felt that atmosphere where I didn't want to leave,” Oweh said. “The staff was great, I blended in with the team, and I just felt at home. It really played a big part in my decision.
"I have a great support system and everyone was telling me once you go on these visits you'll know what's right and what's wrong and where you want to be. The whole time I was searching for that.”
Rivals considers Oweh the No. 17 shooting guard in the country and the No. 76 player overall for his class. Oweh chose OU over Penn State and Illinois, his final three from a list of 26 total offers.
