OU basketball: 4-star 2022 forward Kiersten Johnson commits to Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners

Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center during the game against UTSA, Dec. 3, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Kiersten Johnson, a four-star forward in the class of 2022, announced her commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Monday. 

The 6-foot-3, Carrollton, Texas, native is ranked the 24th-best forward in the country by ESPN. She is the first OU commit under new head coach Jennie Baranczyk.

Last season, Johnson helped lead Duncanville High School to a 28-3 record and a semifinal appearance in the Texas state tournament. She chose the Sooners over Mississippi State, Florida and North Carolina. 

Baranczyk and the Sooners beat Rogers State in a scrimmage Sunday, 93-23. They will open the season on the road against South Dakota on Nov. 9.

