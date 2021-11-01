OU basketball: 4-star 2022 forward Kiersten Johnson commits to Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners

Kiersten Johnson, a four-star forward in the class of 2022, announced her commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Monday.
123% COMMITTED 🤍⭕️🙌🏾 #boomersooner @OU_WBBall beyond blessed and grateful <3 pic.twitter.com/BXgE3kO1Nj— Kiersten Johnson (@kierstenjohnso) November 1, 2021
The 6-foot-3, Carrollton, Texas, native is ranked the 24th-best forward in the country by ESPN. She is the first OU commit under new head coach Jennie Baranczyk.
Last season, Johnson helped lead Duncanville High School to a 28-3 record and a semifinal appearance in the Texas state tournament. She chose the Sooners over Mississippi State, Florida and North Carolina.
Baranczyk and the Sooners beat Rogers State in a scrimmage Sunday, 93-23. They will open the season on the road against South Dakota on Nov. 9.
