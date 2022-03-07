OU basketball: 4 Sooners earn Big 12 awards, Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson unanimous All-Big 12 first team selections

Four Sooners earned Big 12 awards on Monday.
Sophomore guard Skylar Vann was named Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year, seniors Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson were unanimous All-Big 12 First-team selections and Freshman guard Kelbie Washington was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.
𝑺𝑲𝒀 𝑰𝑺 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑳𝑰𝑴𝑰𝑻Skylar Vann is the #Big12WBB Sixth Player of the Year‼️#Sooners x @skyvannatic pic.twitter.com/KXtt8cDVyI— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 7, 2022
𝑳𝑬𝑭𝑻 𝑵𝑶 𝑫𝑶𝑼𝑩𝑻Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson are unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selections!@T_Rob30 x @madi_wms pic.twitter.com/KJCXq5EIUI— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 7, 2022
𝑭𝑹𝑬𝑺𝑯𝑴𝑨𝑵 𝑷𝑯𝑬𝑵𝑶𝑴Kelbie Washington is officially a Big 12 All-Freshman honoree❗#Sooners x @kelw35 pic.twitter.com/rPq5RdxWIh— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 7, 2022
Williams and Robertson were were OU’s leading scorers this season, with Williams averaging 17.7 points per game and Robertson averaging 16.9. Both averages rank top-five in the conference.
Vann came off the bench to average 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, both top-three ranks among OU players. In addition, she also averaged 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals, shooting 46 percent from the field. The honor is her first Big 12 seasonal award.
Washington started 16 of 27 games, averaging 7.1 points and 2.2 rebounds. She led OU with 104 assists, ranking 10th in the Big 12 with 3.9 assists per game. It’s also her first Big 12 seasonal award.
The No. 21 Sooners (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) will play Kansas (20-8, 9-7) in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at 11 a.m on Friday, March 11 in Kansas City (ESPNU). OU split its season series with the Jayhawks, winning 82-68 in Lawrence and losing 73-67 in Norman.
