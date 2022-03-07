 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: 4 Sooners earn Big 12 awards, Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson unanimous All-Big 12 first team selections

  • Updated
  • 0
Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson

Then-sophomore forward Madi Williams and then-sophomore guard Taylor Robertson help an Oklahoma State player up during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 11.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Four Sooners earned Big 12 awards on Monday. 

Sophomore guard Skylar Vann was named Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year, seniors Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson were unanimous All-Big 12 First-team selections and Freshman guard Kelbie Washington was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. 

Williams and Robertson were were OU’s leading scorers this season, with Williams averaging 17.7 points per game and Robertson averaging 16.9. Both averages rank top-five in the conference. 

Vann came off the bench to average 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, both top-three ranks among OU players. In addition, she also averaged 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals, shooting 46 percent from the field. The honor is her first Big 12 seasonal award. 

Washington started 16 of 27 games, averaging 7.1 points and 2.2 rebounds. She led OU with 104 assists, ranking 10th in the Big 12 with 3.9 assists per game. It’s also her first Big 12 seasonal award. 

The No. 21 Sooners (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) will play Kansas (20-8, 9-7) in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at 11 a.m on Friday, March 11 in Kansas City (ESPNU). OU split its season series with the Jayhawks, winning 82-68 in Lawrence and losing 73-67 in Norman. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments