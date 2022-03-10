OU basketball: 3 things to know before No. 21 Sooners' rematch with Kansas in Big 12 Tournament

After losing 73-67 to Kansas in its regular season finale last Saturday, No. 21 Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) will rematch the Jayhawks (20-8, 9-7) in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at 11 a.m. on Friday in Kansas City (ESPNU).
Head coach Jennie Baranczyk led the Sooners to 23 wins in the regular season, the most since the 2016-17 season and the most under a first-year head coach in program history.
OU claimed a No. 4 seed in the conference tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season — the 14th time it has claimed a top-4 seed. The Jayhawks own the No. 5 seed and are led by Big 12 Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider.
Here are three things to know before Friday’s postseason contest:
OU looks to avenge loss
OU defeated Kansas 82-68 in Lawrence earlier this season, but will come into Saturday’s game on a loss to the Jayhawks.
The Sooners shot just 32 percent from the field and 27 percent from 3-point range in the loss. OU trailed for most of the second half, falling after senior guard Taylor Robertson missed a game-tying 3-pointer with eight seconds left.
Baranczyk attributed the loss to a lack of energy and hopes OU can correct that on Friday.
“We still gotta have that edge about us,” Baranczyk said on Wednesday. “We have to have confidence that we usually have in ourselves and our teammates. We have to have the execution on the offensive end, the defensive end and in rebounding. Those are byproducts of (a lack of energy).
“We have an incredible picture of our potential. Now, we gotta go for it.”
Robertson, who scored 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting in the defeat, believes the loss was a blessing in disguise.
“I think it set a fire,” Robertson said. “I think we're all ready to get back because we didn't have our best game the last game, individually or collectively as a team. We weren't all together as much as we would have liked to be. Now, we're all really focused. We're going to be ready to play our best basketball of the year.”
Sooners hungry for postseason success
Every Sooners player has gone their entire career without a Big 12 Tournament win. The wait has been incredibly long for players like Robertson, who is in her fourth season at OU and plans to return for a fifth.
Heading into Saturday, she made known how badly her team wants to win a conference tournament game.
“We've never played more than one game in the Big 12 Tournament,” Robertson said. “Hopefully, that changes, and we’re able to make a run. That’s what we really want to do.
“Champ week is always one of the best weeks. Watching all of the other conference tournaments that have happened so far and all the upsets and the runs that some teams are making, we want to be like that too.”
The Sooners haven’t had much recent success in the tournament, going winless since 2016. OU lost its first-round game last season against Oklahoma State and has not made the championship game since 2010. The Sooners have not won the Big 12 Tournament since 2007.
Baranczyk hopes for senior leadership
This season, OU’s two starting seniors have led the way.
Robertson and senior forward Madi Williams are OU’s two leading scorers, averaging 16.9 points per game and 17.7 points per game, respectively. Both were unanimous selections to the All-Big 12 first team on Monday.
The duo is also finalists for their respective position awards. Robertson is a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given to the nation’s best shooting guard, and Williams is a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award, given to the nation’s best small forward.
Robertson has been one of the nation’s best 3-point shooters this season, leading all players with 110 3-pointers and ranking fourth with a 45 percent shooting from 3-point range. Williams has recorded eight double-doubles this season and leads OU with 7.7 rebounds per game.
Baranczyk hopes both continue to shine for OU and continue to lead her team to success.
“Madi and Taylor are incredible,” Baranczyk said. “I think they're incredible in the sense of one when we first got here, they were all in right from the beginning, and I think you don't really get that from players of this caliber in a program.
“They complement each other so incredibly well. They can articulate things and can they can understand some of the things that we're trying to do. They're willing to challenge each other, and they have fun. It's really, really cool.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.