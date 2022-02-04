OU basketball: 3 things to know before No. 18 Sooners host West Virginia

No. 18 Oklahoma came away with yet another top ten win on Wednesday, Feb. 2, upsetting No. 9 Baylor 78-77 for its first season sweep over the Bears since the 2009-10 season.
Previously, OU defeated Baylor 83-77 on Jan. 12 in Norman. In their more recent matchup, the Sooners used stifling fourth quarter defense, only giving up 13 points in the period, and a late bucket from junior forward Liz Scott to seal the win.
Looking ahead, here are three things to know heading into Oklahoma’s (19-3, 8-2 Big 12) home matchup with West Virginia on Saturday:
Scott’s development continues
Scott has now played the role of unlikely hero twice in OU’s last two games. The junior forward netted two similar game-winners — an and-one on Jan. 29 from the right block against Texas and a floater off the glass from the opposite block in a 78-77 win against Baylor.
Despite her game-winner against Texas being her only two points that night, Scott is averaging 13.3 points per game over her last three games.
“Liz has just gotten more aggressive,” Baranczyk said. “I think as every game has gone on, we’ve asked a lot of her. I also think a lot of her game she wanted to face up, and we need her to be able to face up, but also play with her back to the basket. And I think she's done everything that we've asked her to do.”
As Scott’s development continues, more minutes could be in store for the junior forward. After coming off the bench for the first 10 games of the season, Scott has started every game since Dec. 21.
“We'd like to keep her on the floor for a few more minutes here and there,” Baranczyk said. I also think, not only has her game grown in terms of being more aggressive, more physical on the interior, but also her mental game. Her growth has just been pretty phenomenal.”
Washington providing spark off bench
Freshman guard Kelbie Washington missed a three-game stretch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 23 due to health and safety protocols. She returned on Jan. 26 against Oklahoma State and delivered six points and six assists.
Prior to entering protocols, Washington had started the previous 16 games for the Sooners. Since her return, she has yet to start in OU’s last three games, but has played a big role off the bench averaging eight points, three assists and 2.6 steals per game.
“I love what Kelbie brings, period," Baranczyk said. “Whether we start her, whether she comes off the bench, I just love the energy.”
Washington, who leads the team with 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game on the season, still closes out games in the lineup, as she did in OU’s road win over Baylor. Washington checked in with 3:28 remaining in the game and played until the final buzzer sounded, recording four points and one rebound in that short span.
“I just love watching her,” Baranczyk said. “I mean, her energy, her bounce. I love how invested she is. She has so much pride and she plays with so much emotion. I love that I think her growth has been her ability to really recover. I think she does some really good things. She's getting better and better.”
Sooners leaning on free-throws
From Dec. 21 in an 83-76 win over Utah, until a Jan. 19 victory over West Virginia, the Sooners failed to register over 20 free-throws in a game. Prior to the West Virginia game, OU had only attempted more than 20 free-throws in four of its first 18 games.
After shooting just 27.6 percent from 3-point range in the past four games, OU has relied on the free-throw line. As a team, the Sooners have taken more than 20 free-throws three times in the last five games, and they've shot 76.8 percent.
“Honestly, that's not even a goal of ours to get to the free throw line,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “I'd like to see a few more and-ones to be honest. I think we're really working on that. You can never be satisfied. I think our ability to attack the basket in multiple ways helps, and I think we're developing a little bit more on the interior.”
The newfound success at the free-throw line is courtesy of the Sooners' recent efforts inside. Over the past three games, OU has outscored opponents 114-80 in the paint, continuing to pound the paint or force its way to the line.
“It's a whole different ball game in terms of us just being aggressive,” Baranczyk said of getting to the free-throw line. “There's so many different people that are getting there. It's not just one person that's getting there, it’s double digits. It's all of us that are continuing to try and get more and more aggressive as we go.”
