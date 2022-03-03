OU basketball: 3 things to know ahead of Sooners' regular season finale against Kansas

After a three-game losing streak, No. 19 Oklahoma (23-6, 12-5 Big 12) has flipped a three-game winning streak. Heading into their regular season finale at 2 p.m. Saturday against Kansas (19-8, 10-7) in Norman, the Sooners are coming off wins against TCU, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
OU defeated KU 82-68 earlier this season and needs one more win to secure a No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. The Sooners are also looking to stack wins to clinch a top-16 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Here are three things to know before Saturday’s matchup:
Senior day in Norman
OU has four seniors on its roster, including guard Taylor Robertson, forward Madi Williams, and injured guard Ana Llanusa. However, only forward Nydia Lampkin will be honored before tip-off against the Jayhawks.
Head coach Jennie Baranczyk gave each senior a choice of being honored.
“We actually have left it up to them, which was pretty fun to be able to do,” Baranczyk said on Thursday. “For Taylor Robertson, that was the first question that she asked me was ‘Can I play again another year?’ Madi wants to come back too. Last night was actually the first time we even talked about it after the game. She doesn’t even want to do senior day.”
Lampkin is averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season. Williams and Robertson are OU’s two leading scorers, averaging 18.2 points per game and 16.9 points per game, respectively. Llanusa averaged 17.3 points per game before a leg injury ended her season on Dec. 10 against then-No. 16 BYU.
Baranczyk also called on OU fans to pack the Lloyd Noble Center for what could be its final home game this season.
“This is going to be a great game,” Baranczyk said. “I want these stands filled. I want people to come and watch this team. Women’s basketball does matter in Oklahoma. We need to do a great job of being able to fill these stands because we don't know if we're going to get to come back. Your fans can really impact the outcome of a game.”
Sooners have a turnover problem
This season, OU has committed a conference-leading 547 turnovers, 73 more than the next closest Big 12 team. Oklahoma’s 18.9 turnovers per game also lead the conference.
The Sooners committed 25 turnovers against OSU, their third-highest total this season and the 12th time they’ve committed 20 or more turnovers.
“We really need to kind of clean up some of that,” Baranczyk said. “But, you don't want to go totally overboard on some of it. I want us to play free. I want us to be able to get up and down. That's the way we want to be able to play. We can create so many great things, especially in our fast-break, and that's gonna be more of our focus and less on all the mistakes that we're making.”
Tucker steadily improving
On Wednesday, against the Cowgirls, sophomore guard Kennady Tucker scored 11 points, one shy of her career high. She shot 4-for-7 from the field and added two rebounds.
The North Carolina transfer replaced Llanusa in OU’s starting lineup after her injury on Dec. 21. So far, she’s averaging 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Baranczyk lauded Tucker’s increased confidence from 3-point range after making a season-high three 3-pointers against OSU.
“She's really found a little bit more of an edge,” Baranczyk said. “She's gotten more confident. She’s worked a lot on (her 3-point shooting). Her overall presence and confidence has been really fun to be able to continue to watch. She's made some big plays, but she's just very steady for us and just very consistent.”
