OU basketball: 3 things to know ahead of Sooners' matchup with No. 3 Baylor in Big 12 Tournament

Coming off a three-game winning streak to close out the regular season, Oklahoma (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) takes on No. 3 Baylor (26-5, 14-4) in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 tournament at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson dropped 29 points including seven 3-point makes, leading OU to its first win over Kansas State in Manhattan since 2012. Senior forward Tanner Groves, who was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week on Monday, added 14 points in the win.
Following their 75-68 victory over Iowa State on March 5, the Bears earned their second straight Big 12 regular season title, sharing the 2022 honor with Kansas. Baylor is led by guard Adam Flagler who averages 13.8 points per game and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.
Here are three things to know ahead of the matchup:
Sooners hoping to continue momentum
Oklahoma looks to continue its win streak with a win against Baylor.
The No. 7 tournament seed the Sooners earned results in the longest break between games since Jan. 31 against TCU and Feb. 5 against Oklahoma State. Coach Porter Moser emphasized the need for OU as it tries to secure an upset victory over the Bears.
The Sooners have scratched their way back onto ESPN’s latest bracketology update, sitting nine spots removed from the tournament with a chance to take down ESPN’s No. 2 overall seed and the defending national champions.
However, nine spots out of the tournament are a steep hill to climb even with a marquee win. That doesn’t deter Moser in the slightest, although he remains focused on the Baylor matchup first and a potential tournament appearance second.
“I’ll sound off on (tournament chances) later,” Moser said. “But really, all our focus is on Baylor right now.”
To pull off the upset, Moser highlighted changes the Sooners will need to make. In OU’s first two losses against Baylor on Jan. 22 and Jan. 4, it committed 25 and 17 turnovers, respectively. Additionally, Oklahoma grabbed a season-low 16 rebounds in the first matchup.
“We just can’t spot them so many points,” Moser said. “They’re gonna turn you over but we have to get that down to a manageable number, 12 or under.”
Goldwire’s last ride
Jordan Goldwire is locked in on the conference tournament.
While the Sooners are far from March Madness contention, Goldwire says the team has remained positive. Having seen postseason action before, the Duke transfer is ready for any circumstance.
“It’s just been a lot of positivity, not even just this week, but in the last three games that we won,” Goldwire said. “Every practice and every team that we've had to prepare for, all those games. Everybody's been super locked in, positive, coming in with a clear head so I think at this point it's fair game … so right now just trying to lock in and focus on one game at a time.
Goldwire departed Durham in search of a starting point guard role and a fresh start. He’s earned both in his short time in Norman and has done so at the highest level of college basketball. The Sooners rank No. 10 in the nation in strength of schedule according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, where six Big 12 teams rank in the top 10.
The Norcross, Georgia native has proved he can play with anybody and is averaging career numbers across the board. He finished the regular season averaging career-highs with 10.4 points and 30 minutes played per game. The redshirt senior guard will play in potentially his final collegiate game on Thursday and is ready for the challenge ahead.
“We’ve been fighting for our lives the last three games,” senior guard Jordan Goldwire said. “We’re giving it all we got every single game. It’s not a good position to be in, fighting, but I wouldn’t ask for it any other way. If you’re a competitor that’s been in this situation, if you love the game, these are experiences you’ll never forget.”
Groves finding groove
Senior forward Tanner Groves has sparked the Sooners’ stretch run. The Spokane, Washington native has scored in double-digits in each of OU’s three most recent wins, marking his first stretch of three straight games with double-digit scoring in conference play.
Groves began to further embrace physicality in the post, leading to his only two double-doubles of the season against Oklahoma State on Feb. 26 and West Virginia on March 1 after Moser challenged him.
“(He’s) someone who’s humble enough to look at tape and accept what he needs to improve on and do it,” Moser said. “It's a great lesson for young guys. We sat there, and it's not fun to tell someone ‘Hey, you need to be tougher. You need to be stronger,’ and we did that with him.
“He looked at the film, accepted it and he did something about it … He's made an intentional effort to be more physical rebounding, posting up and defending.”
His perimeter shooting also improved during the stretch. Groves knocked down 3-pointers at a 46.1 percent clip during the win streak compared to 38 percent over the rest of the season. Both Groves’ physicality and shooting will be necessary against Baylor’s frontcourt combo of Flo Thamba and Jeremy Sochan.
“Thamba is a true center who's mobile,” Moser said. “He's long, he's a space eater. He can move and then Sochan they'll play at the five is just terrific in terms of, you can pop him, he can drive (on) you, he can shoot the three. He is a stretch athletic five.”
Groves will have to continue the hot streak and channel his previous performances against Baylor — 13 and 11 points, respectively — for Oklahoma to have a chance to move on in the tournament.
“He’s a great example of someone who wants to get better … ” Moser said. “And that's what you love in kids that are coachable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.