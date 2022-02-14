OU basketball: 3 things to know ahead of Sooners' matchup with No. 20 Texas

Following its 71-69 loss to Kansas on Feb. 12, Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) looks toward its matchup with No. 20 Texas (18-7, 7-5) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Norman on ESPN2.
The Sooners were led by redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire, who finished with 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting in the loss. Senior forward Tanner Groves contributed 19 points and four 3-pointers against the Jayhawks.
OU coach Porter Moser spoke to the media on Monday to preview the Sooners’ rivalry bout with the Longhorns.
Here are three things to know ahead of the rivalry game:
Cortes a game-time decision, Johnson out
Moser said freshman guard Bijan Cortes will be a game-time decision for Oklahoma’s game against Texas on Tuesday. Cortes missed the Sooners’ previous two games with a concussion and cleared protocols on Monday, activating him for basketball activities.
Porter Moser says redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson is OUT and freshman guard Bijan Cortes will be a game-time decision Tuesday vs. Texas. #Sooners— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) February 14, 2022
Cortes is averaging 2.2 points per game on 55.9 percent shooting from the field this season. He’s also contributing 12.5 minutes per game and has emerged as the Sooners’ primary ball handler off the bench.
“We’re going to see how it goes today,” Moser said. “He’s ending his protocol and he’s going to do some stuff today, so it’ll be a gametime decision if what he does today still feels well, but he’s got a shot.”
Moser also ruled out redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson for Tuesday’s contest. Johnson has missed OU’s last four games with an ankle injury he suffered against Auburn on Jan. 29. Moser said it’s unclear when the Ardmore native, who averages 2.7 points per game, will return to action.
“He’s not within a week yet,” Moser said. “He won’t be ready for Iowa State either.”
Rematch with Longhorns
Oklahoma and Texas are teams since they last played on Jan. 11.
First-year Texas coach Chris Beard and the Longhorns are in fourth place in the Big 12 standings after earning three top-20 wins in January and February. Moser and the Sooners dropped seven of eight games before upsetting Texas Tech on Feb. 9.
After losing to Kansas, OU has an opportunity Tuesday to boost its resume with another potential top-20 win nearly a month before Selection Sunday on March 13.
“You’ve got to win the one right in front of you,” Groves said. “For us, that’s Texas tomorrow. We have an awesome opportunity against another ranked opponent at home.”
Texas boasts the No. 2 scoring defense nationally, allowing only 56.8 points per game. Beard’s team held the Sooners to just 52 points on 1-for-13 shooting from 3-point range.
“Every game is an opportunity,” Moser reiterated. “We’ve played everybody in this league, (our team) knows that every team is an elite team, every team’s an NCAA tournament caliber team. But they also know that every game is an opportunity for that board on Sunday in four weeks.”
Groves’ revenge game
In Oklahoma’s previous matchup with Texas, Groves was held to three points and tied his season low with two rebounds, while picking up three fouls and turnovers in only 16 minutes.
The game against the Longhorns began a slump for Groves. He shot 2-for-9 from 3-point range and committed 13 turnovers through the ensuing three game stretch.
Groves used a matchup with West Virginia to break out of the slump, scoring 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting. Since then, he has scored 23 and 19 points, respectively in losses to Oklahoma State and Kansas.
“He's been a lot more physical,” Moser said. “I think his mindset has been much better. I think that if he misses a shot early, it doesn't affect him as much as it was a couple of weeks ago.”
“(He’s) finding different ways to score… he posted up a bunch at Oklahoma State, his confidence level, now that he’s seeing he’s back in his groove… but it mostly starts with the mental and physical toughness.”
Groves looks to have a high-level performance to contribute to a Sooners win and earn revenge on the Longhorns in Tuesday’s matchup.
“That one definitely still sticks with us,” Groves said of the previous matchup. “We watched some of the film yesterday before practice… and they got the best of us in the first one and that motivates us. Just from watching the film, we’re a ton better as a team and our thematic gaps, the amount of miscues are shrinking from game to game.
“Texas is going to see a different team when we play tomorrow night and I’m looking forward to it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.