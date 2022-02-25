OU basketball: 3 things to know ahead of Sooners' Bedlam rematch with Oklahoma State

While its NCAA tournament hopes are spiraling, Oklahoma (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) shifts its attention toward concluding the Bedlam series with its matchup against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on Saturday (CBS).
During the Sooners’ blowout loss at No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 22, junior forward Jalen Hill led OU in scoring with eight points on 4-for-5 shooting. Four other Sooners contributed five points apiece.
The Cowboys are coming off a hard-fought 66-64 overtime loss to No. 10 Baylor on Feb. 21. OSU has played well down the stretch, winning two of its last four games despite a postseason ban as a result of past NCAA violations. Guard Avery Anderson III leads the Cowboys averaging nearly 12 points per game on nearly 40 percent shooting.
Here are three things to know heading into the rivalry contest:
Freshmen duo stepping up
Oklahoma’s freshmen guard duo of Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland have seen increased roles in the absence of senior guard Elijah Harkless, who underwent knee surgery on Feb. 22 for an injury sustained Feb. 15 against Texas. Noland played 16 minutes against Iowa State on Feb. 19 and 13 vs. Texas Tech, his first back-to-back games playing over 10 minutes in February.
Cortes only played five minutes against the Cyclones while recuperating from a concussion, but played 16 against the Red Raiders. The games were not mistake-free for the two. Cortes and Noland combined for nine turnovers and three fouls but only put up 10 points in the stretch.
“As a young guy, you're gonna expect them to make some mistakes here and there,” senior forward Tanner Groves said of his freshman teammates. “But as a leader, it's so important to just understand next game mentality and we gotta get to the next one, especially when this is a big rivalry game.”
OU coach Porter Moser emphasized the past few days of practice and having to play in a raucous road atmosphere in Lubbock has helped Cortes and Noland. The duo is also beginning to play with the same urgency as teammates like senior guard Jordan Goldwire who are finishing their final season of college basketball.
“Sometimes younger guys, they see that they have a lot of time left,” Moser said. “And sometimes there's not as much urgency from a young guy as there is from a senior… We really talked to those young guys, be on it, whether it's five minutes, you're gonna play the game. Be ready to contribute.”
Groves gaining steam
Groves’ confidence couldn’t be higher entering his second career Bedlam game.
In the senior forward’s first outing against the Cowboys on Feb. 5 in Stillwater, he scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the 64-55 loss. He shot 10-for-17 from the field and added two 3-point makes.
“I'm just trying to lock in,” Groves said. “I'm trying to try to do the best I can to contribute in any way that I can. I'm going to go out there and try my hardest to implement the game plan, and if the game plan means me going out there scoring, then that’s what it means. If it means setting good screens, rolling to the rim, getting rebounds or passing the ball, I’ll do whatever.”
Groves has only scored 16 points across his last three games, however. In the Bedlam rematch, he seeks to find more of what allowed him to previously excel. Additionally, Oklahoma will attempt to get its first Bedlam win since Feb. 1, 2020.
“We gotta remember that obviously basketball is a team game and it's important to stick together, play as a team,” Groves said. “We just gotta implement all the little culture things that coach has preached to us, and once we do that, then we'll be fine and I have no doubt that we'll win this game tomorrow.”
Tournament desperation
Redshirt seniors Goldwire, Ethan Chargois and Marvin Johnson are running out of time.
The trio are playing out the final season of their college careers, and their tournament hopes are waning. In ESPN’s bracketology update on Thursday, Oklahoma was absent among the bubble teams after its Tuesday loss to Texas Tech. It’s likely this will be the first season the Sooners will miss the tournament since the 2016-17 season.
“We have some guys that are playing their last spring,” Moser said. “This is their last, they have three regular season games and (the) Big 12 tournament. We still have an opportunity to get hot, to get into the NCAA Tournament.”
Despite Moser’s optimism, the lack of an opportunity for a quality win until the second round of the Big 12 tournament — should the Sooners even reach that point — makes March Madness seem like an afterthought.
However, Oklahoma would have a chance to play in the National Invitation Tournament as long as it finishes with a .500 record or better. The Sooners have made seven NIT appearances in their history, including a trip to the finals in 1991.
OU’s last appearance in the invitational tournament was 2004. But prior to whatever tournament Oklahoma draws, it has three games left to play, beginning with Bedlam on Saturday.
“Especially with Ethan being from Oklahoma, this is his Bedlam game,” Moser said of the forward from Tulsa. “So this is a really important one for him. And we're going to do everything in our power to try to send those guys off with a win against Oklahoma State.”
