OU basketball: 3 things to know ahead of Sooners at Oklahoma State, 1st round of Bedlam

After losing six of its last seven games, Oklahoma (13-9, 3-6 Big 12) turns its focus toward the Bedlam series, beginning with its matchup at Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on Saturday (ESPN2).
In the Sooners’ loss to TCU on Jan. 31, senior guards Jordan Goldwire and Elijah Harkless led the Sooners in scoring with 13 points apiece. Senior guard Umoja Gibson contributed 12 points with two 3-pointers.
The Cowboys have lost four straight games, with their last win coming against the Horned Frogs on Jan. 19. However, OSU also defeated then-No. 1 Baylor 61-54 on Jan. 15 in Waco. The Cowboys are led by junior guard Avery Anderson III, who is averaging 11 points per game on 40.6 percent shooting.
Here are three things to know ahead of the rivalry matchup:
Sooners desperate for Bedlam win
Oklahoma needs a win, and there’s no better time to get one than against its in-state rival.
The Sooners finished January with a 3-7 record and have dropped to sixth in the Big 12 standings following a 1-6 stretch to end the month. OU coach Porter Moser says his squad is stoked for the opportunity Bedlam presents to begin the climb out of the conference cellar.
“We’re spending a lot of time focusing on what we need to do better,” Moser said Friday. “But let’s not be naïve, I’m excited that there’s a rivalry … we’ve got a couple guys from Oklahoma that have talked about it.”
In its last meeting against OSU on March 1, 2021 in Stillwater, OU fell 79-75 despite 20 points from forward Brady Manek, who has since transferred to North Carolina. The Sooners have lost three straight games to the Cowboys dating back to 2020.
Despite its recent losing streak, OU still ranks in the top 40 of the NCAA’s NET rankings, but could desperately use a win Saturday before its schedule heats up into March.
“Because it’s a rivalry game, we’re all going to come out and play hard,” said freshman guard Bijan Cortes, a Kingfisher native who was also recruited by OSU. “I think to bounce back we can really take this game as something to feed off of and keep going."
Goldwire becoming scoring threat, leader
Goldwire’s scoring surge has been one bright spot amid the Sooners’ skid. A transfer from Duke who is known mostly for his playmaking and defense, Goldwire is averaging 16 points, four assists and just one turnover in his last two games.
“I think he’s playing at a good pace.” Moser said. “We’re definitely better when he’s taking care of the ball and playing with that kind of purpose.”
Goldwire’s 19 points against Auburn on Jan. 29 were a career-high. The Norcross, Georgia native is also averaging 29.2 minutes per game and only 2.4 turnovers per game as the primary ball handler for the Sooners.
Goldwire has also mentored Cortes throughout this season. The veteran has helped the young freshman learn the point guard position while also navigating life as a Division I student-athlete.
“He’s just given me a lot of advice,” Cortes said. “He comes from a great program at Duke, so he’s gotten to work with a lot of other point guards, one and dones. He’s given me a lot of information — just things to make me better, especially outside the court — so I think he’s helped me a lot.”
Early tip no problem for Moser
OU is 9-5 this season when it plays primetime games and 5-3 when it plays during the afternoon or early evening window. While start time doesn’t necessarily reflect performance, the Sooners’ coach does not like waiting all day to play night games, so he’s happy about their 11 a.m. tipoff on Saturday.
“I hate that 8 p.m. game,” Moser said. “Sitting there all day waiting … that’s a hard one for me, so 11 a.m. let’s go.”
Unlike some football coaches who despise 11 a.m. kickoffs, Moser doesn’t put much thought into the early tip-off window. In fact, he prefers early games to night games due to his anxiousness.
Moser is no stranger to early tips. His Loyola team knocked off No. 2 Illinois in the second round during March Madness last season in a game that started at 11 a.m.
“I don’t mind it,” Moser said. “Heck, in the NCAA tournament there was a round at 11:30, we’re going to be ready whatever time it is.”
