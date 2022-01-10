OU basketball: 3 things to know ahead of Porter Moser, Sooners' game at No. 21 Texas

After defeating No. 15 Iowa State 79-66 on Saturday, Oklahoma (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) will travel to take on No. 21 Texas at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Austin (Longhorn Network).
Senior guard Umoja Gibson scored 20 points and made all 10 of his free throws against the Cyclones in the Jan. 8 contest. Senior forward Tanner Groves contributed 16 points and senior guard Elijah Harkless added 13.
Here’s three things to know ahead of the Longhorns matchup on Tuesday:
Moser’s first OU-Texas
Head coach Porter Moser got his first taste of the Red River Showdown on Oct. 9 when he attended the OU-Texas football game in Dallas. He’ll get his first opportunity to coach in the historic rivalry on Tuesday.
The last three contests between the schools have been decided by four points or less including two that were won by one point, with the Sooners going 1-2 in that stretch.
“I think the guys know,” Moser said. “They know the history of the rivalry, they know the history of the two programs, so I don’t think there’s any hyping that up.”
While Moser isn’t getting too caught up in the fact that it’s a rivalry game as a coach, the college basketball fan in him appreciates the spectacle that is OU-Texas.
“You love them,” Moser said about rivalries. ”You love the fan bases, you love the traditions, absolutely, there’s nothing not to like about it.”
Road test
The Sooners will play in only their third true road game of the season Tuesday after losing to No. 1 Baylor on Jan. 4 in Waco and defeating UCF on Nov. 27 in Orlando.
“The guys have handled it well,” Moser said about his team playing limited road games. “I thought we played really well at both places.”
The Longhorns enter Tuesday’s game 10-0 on their home floor this season.
“Every place is hard to play,” Moser said. “There’s not an easy place to play where we’re going to. You’ve got to stay focused, you’ve got to be able to handle runs.”
Scouting the Longhorns
First-year head coach Chris Beard, who came to Austin from Texas Tech in the offseason, has turned Texas into a defensive machine, as his team owns the No. 1 scoring defense in the nation, allowing only 53.1 opposing points per game.
“Chris does such a good job defensively,” Moser said. “They just take you out of everything. You have to take care of the ball… their defense is so smothering.”
While their defense ranks at the top in the country, the Longhorns have yet to acquire a ranked win and their strength of schedule ranks only eighth in the Big 12.
Moser illustrated that while the Longhorns’ defense is elite, they also have an abundance of offensive weapons. Beard’s group includes five players averaging nine or more points per game and is led by senior forward Timmy Allen, who averages 11.9.
“They’ve got numbers,” Moser said. “On certain teams that aren’t as deep, they’ve got certain guys that could average 18 or 19 in a game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.