OU basketball: 3 things to know ahead of No. 20 Sooners' rematch with Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

No. 20 Oklahoma finally got back on track Wednesday by snapping a three-game losing streak, as the Sooners downed TCU 92-57 in Fort Worth.
Before its matchup with the Horned Frogs, Oklahoma suffered all three of its consecutive losses by double digits. The trio of slip ups dropped the Sooners out of a share of first in the Big 12, as OU now sits third in the conference standings.
Looking ahead, here are three things to know heading into Oklahoma’s (21-6, 10-5 Big 12) rematch with Kansas State (18-9, 8-7) on Saturday:
Slowing down Ayoka Lee
It’s no secret the Sooners had no answer for Wildcats forward Ayoka Lee during the team’s last meeting on (date). The 6-foot-6 junior set the NCAA women’s single-game scoring record against OU, netting 61 points.
Lee is a tough task for any team, as she appears the front runner for Big 12 Player of the Year. She’s averaging 23 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor.
“We're gonna have to make some adjustments,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “When you have a player that is that dominant in the game, you have to be able to game plan against her. Obviously we have played her prior, too, so we will have to adjust some of our plans.”
While the Sooners will have to make adjustments against Lee, they believe focusing on their team defense is a bigger component of their success.
“As much as you want to game plan against somebody, and obviously we're going to have to do something to negate some of it, we also need to focus on ourselves,” Baranczyk said. “We've got to focus on ourselves even more than the game plan.”
Building an atmosphere
Baranczyk has often maintained this season that crowd noise and involvement helps her team win games.
Oklahoma has taken the first step to building a hostile environment, which is putting a winning team on the floor. The Sooners have seen attendance numbers rise this year, especially against rivals.
On Jan. 29, in a 65-63 win over Texas, OU recorded an attendance of 3,315. That's nearly double the attendance of 1,736 the last time the two teams met before COVID-19 restrictions on Jan. 28, 2020.
“You have to have a team that people want to watch because it's part of the entertainment,” Baranczyk said. “It's also the understanding that our fan base is actually a part of what we are doing. That takes a lot of time. It takes time for our team to get really involved into the community and for our community to really fall in love with this team in this program.
“These are the people that you want to be able to come and support. We've got to be able to do a great job of continuing to be the best for this community and hope that this community continues to follow up with this team and program.”
Transition offense
Oklahoma was outscored in fast break points in two of the last three games. In all three contests, OU never scored more than 14 transition points.
Wednesday, the Sooners dominated in transition, which led to an easy win. OU outscored TCU 30-3 in fast break points, capitalizing on turnovers and missed shots.
“Jenny always says ‘go to the well,’ said junior guard Gabby Gregory. “Our well is playing fast, scoring the ball fast. We kind of have gone away from that. Preparing for TCU, a lot of what we focused on in practice was our fast break, our options running the floor. Just doing what we do best.”
In Wednesday night’s win, the Sooners shot 49 percent from the floor, their highest in eight games dating back to the 84-58 Bedlam win over Oklahoma State on Jan. 26. OU is able to get much better looks when pushing the pace in transition.
The Sooners return to the floor at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 for its rematch against Kansas State, this time in Norman. It’ll be the first of OU’s final three regular season games.
“If there's any lesson that we've learned in the last week or two, it's to stay focused on today and getting better today,” Baranczyk said. “We’re not worrying about March, it’s still February. We still have to have a great practice today so that we're ready to go tomorrow.”
