OU basketball: 3 things to know ahead of No. 18 Sooners' rivalry week vs Oklahoma State, No. 9 Texas

Despite notching a conference road win, Oklahoma is also coming off its worst loss of the season.
The No. 18 Sooners battled in Morgantown on Wednesday, Jan. 19, defeating West Virginia 88-76 behind senior forward Madi Williams’ 23 points. Yet, OU also suffered a 94-61 loss to Kansas State on Jan. 23 in which Wildcats forward Ayoka Lee scored 61 points, setting the NCAA single-game record.
As Oklahoma (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) heads into a rivalry week, here are three things to know ahead of its matchups with Oklahoma State and No. 9 Texas:
Rivalry week energizes Sooners
Following their second loss in conference play, the Sooners are turning their attention to a pair of home rivalry games. Oklahoma hosts the Cowgirls at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, and Longhorns at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.
“There's nothing better than in-state rivals,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said ahead of her first Bedlam matchup. “Obviously every school has their big rival, but it's really fun when it's a state school. We’ve had a lot of our in-state players talk about how much this means, and obviously we want to really bounce back but what a fun series.”
Texas will be the second team the Sooners have faced inside the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll this season. Previously, Oklahoma lost to then-No. 9 Oregon on Nov. 12 in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
Despite hailing from Fort Worth, Williams knows how big of a rivalry Bedlam is. In six games against the Cowgirls, she’s averaging 18.8 points per matchup. What could be her last matchup against the Cowgirls carries significant meaning.
“I love the competition that (Bedlam) brings,” said Williams. We bring competition every time that we play, but rivals… they just bring a different type of edge. Just to know that, you know, you run the state, you run this area. This is your house.”
Washington nearing return
OU has been without freshman guard Kelbie Washington for the past three games due to her being in health and safety protocols. She last played on Jan. 12 in a win over No. 14 Baylor, where she recorded six points and three assists. Her availability is trending upward ahead of Wednesday’s game.
“Kelbie will be more of a game day decision,” Baranczyk said. “However, she was able to come to practice today, which was really nice, and to be able to kind of get back in. So, hopefully she's returning sooner rather than later.
“I’m still not 100 percent sure about tomorrow. Yesterday, if you would’ve asked me, I would have said like 90 percent no, 10 percent yes. I think we're more at 50-50 today, so we'll find that out tomorrow.”
Washington has been a key part of the Sooners’ success, as she leads the team with 4.4 assists per game. In OU’s blowout loss to Kansas State, it recorded just 14 assists, its second lowest output of the season.
OU mourns death of longtime fan
The Sooners received tragic news on Tuesday afternoon, as they learned of the unexpected death of OU women’s basketball superfan Mary Bane on Monday. Bane was 75.
Former OU players Danielle Robinson, Gabbi Ortiz and Amanda Thompson, along with current players Gabby Gregory and Ana Llanusa expressed their condolences on social media after the news became public.
We are saddened to hear that Mary Bane, a longtime member of our OU Women’s Basketball family, passed away yesterday. Mary’s love for the Sooners was unmatched and we’ll miss her tremendously. Join us in sending condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/J0GV86HZLG— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 25, 2022
“When something is so sudden and doesn't make any sense, that's when it gets pretty hard,” Baranczyk said. “It kind of put some things into perspective. I met Mary a few times, but one of the first things that people said is, ‘you're going to know her, you're going to know her right away.’ And of course, I did.
“The support and the unconditional love she has, I think the outpouring from alumni has been pretty special.”
As the Sooners heads into a rivalry matchup at home Wednesday night, Bane will surely be on their minds.
“When you talk about the game tomorrow, it's going to mean a little something more, because we’ve got somebody with us in a different seat,” Baranczyk said. “It's definitely going to mean a lot for the players. It's going to mean a lot for us. The chemistry of this team, they're just incredible for each other. So this is something that they will want to honor, for sure.”
