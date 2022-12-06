OU basketball: Freshman Milos Uzan makes 1st career start in Sooners' 75-53 win over Kansas City

Porter Moser realized Monday it was time for freshman Milos Uzan to enter the starting lineup.
Before Oklahoma’s contest against Missouri-Kansas City on Tuesday, the second-year coach told Uzan, a former four-star recruit, he’d be starting during a team meeting.
Against the Kangaroos, the decision to start Uzan paid off. He recorded 11 points and five assists in a season-high 28 minutes in the Sooners’ 75-53 victory. Uzan shot 5-for-6 with a 3-point make.
“I think he’s been playing really well… in the practices and games, and it gives us another ball-handler alongside Grant,” Moser said. “I thought he responded great. I thought he was really good. He had five assists, but he could’ve had 10; he threw some dimes for some open threes that we just didn’t knock down.
Having 24 hours to prepare for his first collegiate start, Uzan was glad to have earned an opportunity so quickly.
“I was just excited for a start,” Uzan said postgame. “I was just trying to have fun and win and do whatever it took honestly. I wasn’t really concerned about how I performed, I just wanted to go out and have fun.”
After a solid performance, Moser believes Uzan will likely stay in the lineup, and certainly in OU’s (7-2) next game against No. 9 Arkansas (7-1) at noon on Saturday in Tulsa.
“Most likely, yeah. I think he’s gonna start (against Arkansas) because of what he just did. He just had a really good game.”
Here are two more takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Sherfield rises up after halftime
In the first half, Sherfield had just two points and went 0-for-3 from the field. But in the second half, the Nevada transfer took over.
Sherfield had 22 of his team-high 24 points in the second half, going a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range. He missed just one basket in the second half and added two steals.
Moser believes instead of adjustments, Sherfield just found a way to heat up in the final 20 minutes.
“When he gets going, you can just see it. You can see it in his eyes,” Moser said. “We’re gonna see that a lot where he can get cooking. He can make something out of nothing.”
His new partner in the starting lineup, Uzan, feels he and Sherfield played well off each other.
“I feel like we flowed well together when we got into the offense,” Uzan said. “We got more looks and we had more guys that could go downhill and create for others. It’s definitely fun playing with Grant.”
Sherfield recorded his third 20-point game as a Sooner and leads OU with 17.1 points per game this season.
Strong second half elevates Sooners
OU went into halftime tied 27-27 with the Kangaroos, but the Sooners pulled away with a strong second half.
OU started the half on a 7-0 run and outscored UMKC 48-26 in the final period. The Sooners shot 67% from the field in the second half, holding the Kangaroos to 35% shooting.
Moser believes his team wasn’t aggressive enough in the first half, specifically against UMKC’s RayQuawndis Mitchell, who scored 16 first half points.
“We weren’t up into him enough,” Moser said. “We had to get up into him and make him uncomfortable. We were focused and more aggressive (in the second half), and I thought our guys responded to that well. We wanted to push the pace up too… and that’s where I think things really opened up.”
Junior forward Sam Godwin, who scored 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting, echoed Moser, believing OU’s defense improved after halftime.
“I thought it all started on the defensive end,” said Godwin. “We weren’t as locked in as we needed to be, and then we started getting stops and getting our transition going and getting easy shots. That’s where it really started for us.
