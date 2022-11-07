OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' stunning 52-51 loss to Sam Houston in season opener

Oklahoma fell to Sam Houston 52-51 in a surprising defeat to open its season Monday night in Norman.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led all Sooners with 14 points, while senior forward Tanner Groves recorded 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds. OU shot 37% from the field and 26% from 3-point range.
The Sooners committed 21 turnovers while only forcing 12 Bearkat turnovers. OU finished the game with 40 rebounds and six assists but gave up 11 offensive rebounds.
“We had 21 turnovers and six assists, and they had 11 offensive rebounds… in a one-point game. That’s an issue,” OU head coach Porter Moser said postgame. “We had a number of shots, and we missed a bunch of layups… and a bunch of threes that were makeable.”
Moser took Sherfield out of the game multiple times in the second half with apparent cramping. He missed the final 40 seconds of the game, with freshman guard Otega Oweh taking his place.
“We wanted some veteran guys there down the stretch… but Grant was cramping,” Moser said. “So we got to get more guys up to speed defensively.”
Here are three takeaways from OU’s stunning loss:
Sooners fall apart in final moments
The Bearkats went 5-for-6 from the field to end the game and were victorious thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds.
After Sam Houston’s Qua Grant grabbed a rebound off Tanner Groves’ miss, he sprinted down the floor to find a wide-open Lamar Wilkerson in the corner for the winning shot with four seconds left. It was the Bearkats’ first lead since the opening 1:28 of the game.
Wilkerson scored a team-high 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including five 3-pointers.
DOWN GOES THE SOONERS.SAM HOUSTON UPSETS OKLAHOMA. pic.twitter.com/UsgEhiElu2— Barstool College Basketball (@StoolCBB) November 8, 2022
“I had a really good look and I just missed it,” Tanner Groves said. “They had a really good look. We just gotta get back on defense, that’s all there is to it.”
Moser echoed Groves on his missed shot, noting how similar it was to how OU lost close games last season.
“I’ve watched the last four minutes of every game last year, and there was certain games where we could have made a shot. We could have made a shot to win it,” Moser said. “If he makes that, we ice it. Seven of the last eight possessions, we gave them hope. It’s a missed shot in a one-possession game.”
Defense fades in second half
OU’s defense was impressive in the first half, holding the Bearkats to just nine made baskets on 32 attempts.
But in the second half, the Sooners waned on defense. Sam Houston shot 38% from the field in the second half, an improvement of its 28% clip in the first half. The Bearkats made six 3-pointers in the second half after going without one in the first 20 minutes.
Grant and Wilkerson were a thorn in OU’s side, combining for 26 points in the second half. After forcing nine turnovers in the first half, OU forced just three in the second half.
Both Tanner and Jacob Groves contributed OU’s defensive collapse to fatigue, saying Sam Houston’s full-court pressing tired out the Sooners.
“At the end there, I just got a little tired,” Tanner Groves said. “We all had breakdowns. You can’t just pinpoint one person, you gotta look at everyone.”
Hill, Noland struggle for Sooners
Two of OU’s returning starters struggled throughout the contest.
Senior forward Jalen Hill shot 0-for-7 from the field, finishing with zero points in 31 minutes. Sophomore guard C.J. Noland scored just one point on a free throw make, but failed to record a field goal on five attempts. Both Hill and Noland went 0-for-3 from 3-point range.
In addition, Noland surrendered four turnovers while Hill grabbed just one rebound. After the game, Moser hinted at taking Hill and Noland out of the starting lineup.
“I liked that lineup a lot, but it’s not a downhill one,” Moser said. “You got three guys that aren’t going downhill much in (Hill, Noland and Sherfield). We got all our downhill guys coming off the bench. We got to mix and match that. I’m gonna look at some changes.”
Next, the Sooners take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1) at 7 pm on Friday, Nov. 11 in Norman on ESPN+.
“Tomorrow, I can guarantee you that every single one of our guys on the team will be in the gym, because that’s who we are as a team,” Tanner Groves said. “We have the day off tomorrow, but we’re all gonna get shots in. If we’re going to get better, it’s something you do.
“I'm not really worried about this group. I think that moving forward, we're gonna be good. I’m not worried about us at all.”
