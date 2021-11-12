OU basketball: 5 final takeaways from Sooners' dominant 96-44 win over UTSA

Oklahoma cruised past UTSA 96-44 in Norman on Friday night.
Senior forward Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 21 points. Senior guards Elijah Harkless, Umoja Gibson and Marvin Johnson also added 10 points each. OU shot over 58 percent from the field and over 42 percent from 3-point range.
Here’s five final takeaways from the game:
Team defense
Oklahoma’s defense put the clamps on UTSA in the first half. The Roadrunners only managed to score 10 points in the first half on 16.1 percent shooting without a free-throw attempt. UTSA shot 0-for-10 from 3 and turned the ball over nine times in the first half.
The 10 points allowed marked the fewest OU had surrendered in a half since March 1, 2008 against Texas A&M.
In the second half, the OU defense held strong. While it allowed the Roadrunners to hit multiple 3-pointers, it still held them to 15 makes on the game. UTSA was able to get to the free-throw line in the second half, but only shot 50 percent there.
Oklahoma earned its largest margin of victory since 2006 against Norfolk State, where it annihilated the Spartans 99-36. OU also allowed its fewest points since 2015 against Texas Tech when it steamrolled the Red Raiders 81-36.
Moser attributed much of the defensive success to players communicating well with each other on the court.
“They got us going defensively. They were noisy,” Moser said. “We were doing a lot of good things.”
Groves leads way
Senior forward Tanner Groves from Eastern Washington showed why he was one of the most recruited transfers in college basketball over the summer.
He put up 21 points and five rebounds with three assists and a block, showcasing his talent in 21 minutes of limited playing time due to Oklahoma’s dominance. During one of his longer second half stretches, Groves hammered an emphatic dunk that brought the crowd to its feet.
.@tannergroves tried to bring the 🏠⬇ (2H 10:20) OU: 62 | UTSA: 24 📺 Bally Sports Oklahoma+ pic.twitter.com/eqQhF9YGdv— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 13, 2021
“I don't think he's ever a kid that's going to be satisfied. But what I see in him is just an energy level,” Moser said. “I saw him playing through some mistakes which I really liked seeing with him because he cares so much he wears his heart on his sleeve.
“I thought he was really noisy tonight on defense, he has a confident bounce… when you watch him you're like, ‘There's a guy that loves to play.’ I think that really gets him going and I think his arrow’s going up.”
Second half scoring surge
The Sooners erupted for 63 points in the second half after only putting up 33 in the first. The Roadrunner defense couldn’t slow down Groves or Eastern Illinois transfer Marvin Johnson, who had 10 apiece in the second half. Oklahoma also began shooting better from behind the arc, hitting 56.3 percent of its 3s.
“Defensively, we were drawing very long possessions by UTSA,” Moser said. “I mean, if you average how many seconds they were taken out of a 30 second shot clock, there were long drawn out possessions because we were guarding and we weren't giving up muchI thought we had a number of good shots. We still shot a high percentage. We were over 50 percent at halftime. There just wasn't as many possessions.
“I thought we were moving the ball quicker and faster to start the second half. That first group, the ball didn't stick. We were getting it going and that's what I thought it was — more possessions and good ball movement.”
Additionally, Oklahoma made a point of getting to the rim. The Sooners shot 20-for-27 on layups and dunks, often using pick and rolls, or simply letting Tanner Groves back down a smaller defender in the post to get an easy look.
Noland shines off bench
The freshman from Waxahachie impressed against UTSA, scoring eight points on 4-for-4 shooting, grabbing four rebounds — two of which came on the offensive glass — an assist and a block. Additionally, he made several hustle plays defensively and finished tied with Jacob Groves for the most minutes off the bench with 16.
“Since day one he's preached everything that y'all guys see. — defense creates offense, win the first three steps. Just creating the culture is huge for us,” Noland said. “Now that we're in a game set, I feel like we're starting to believe it more. It's proven itself that we can do what we know we can do.”
Noland has impressed Moser with his consistency in the gym and drive to improve — characteristics that can be unusual for younger players.
“His practice habits have been one of the best on the team, of just getting better every single day. I think he really listens,” Moser said. “He's a sponge, he wants to be good.And that's a sign of a great player — guys that want to be good, and are learning and are just open to learning, open to everything and then carry that over on the court.
“I have a lot of confidence in him. He's been super consistent for a freshman.”
Jake Moser’s late three
With 2:32 left in the game, walk-on freshman Jake Moser hit a 3 from the wing that brought the bench to its feet. For his dad, it was a moment that meant far more than the three points it added to the scoreboard.
“It was a really cool moment as a father,” Porter Moser said. “You go through a lot when you move your kids, too. He is trying to make his college decision and all of a sudden his dad's uprooting the family... And then he came to me and he came on the press conference, like ‘Dad I've always wanted to play for you, and OU, I know it's a high level, but I just want to be a part of it.’
“He just wanted to be a part of it, and a part of the culture that we're gonna build here and the guys. He brings energy. If you watch him on the bench every day in practice, he brings energy and he knows his role. He knows what his role is, to try to prepare guys in practice, bring energy and it was cool to see the guys excited for him. So it means a lot. I can't lie, it was just really cool to see him have that moment.
“It was funny because in the exhibition game he passed one up and he called me later that night and said “Dad, I didn’t take the shot,” and I was like “Jake, it’s okay.”
Jake Moser got his shot Friday, and it’s a memory he and his father will share forever.
Next, Oklahoma will travel to the Myrtle Beach Invitational. OU’s first game of the tournament will be against East Carolina at 6 p.m. CT on Nov. 18 in Conway, South Carolina.
