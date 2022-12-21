OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 95-79 win over Florida in Jumpman Invitational

Oklahoma (10-1) defeated Florida (11-2) 95-79 in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte on Wednesday.
Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 22 points, adding 11 rebounds and five steals. Senior guard Taylor Robertson scored 18 points with four rebounds and three steals. Junior guard Skylan Vann added 15 points in 15 minutes.
OU forced 22 turnovers and captured 14 steals in the win.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Robertson rebounds
After being held scoreless until the 3:42 mark of the 4th quarter against Southern on Dec. 18, Robertson got back on track in Wednesday’s contest.
The McPherson, Kansas, native knocked down 6-of-7 3-point attempts, tying her own Big 12 record of 53 consecutive games with a 3-pointer. In 11 games, Robertson has attempted just eight 2-point shots.
Robertson’s 3-point efforts propelled her to second all-time in career 3-pointers made with 476, 21 away of the NCAA record.
Hot start fuels OU
Less than three minutes into the game, Florida was forced to burn a timeout after the Sooners jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
The timeout failed to slow the Sooners down, as they continued their offensive tear and found themselves with a comfortable 38-14 lead midway through the second quarter. The Sooners shot 7-for-15 from 3-point range in the first half, while Florida made just 2-of-11 attempts.
Defensively, OU held the Gators to just nine points in the first quarter and 23 in the first half. The fast start proved vital, as Florida found its groove and outscored the Sooners 56-52 in the second half.
Next, OU will face West Virginia at 1 pm on Dec. 31 in Morgantown.
Sooners dominate the boards
After allowing a Big 12-high 13.5 offensive rebounds per game last season, the Sooners have appeared to make strides in the rebounding game.
OU held a 51-40 rebounding advantage against Florida, marking the seventh consecutive game in which OU outrebounded its opponent.
The biggest advantage came via offensive boards, which the Sooners grabbed 20 to Florida’s nine. OU capitalized off the rebounds, registering 18 second-chance points and allowing just five.
OU currently averages the third-most offensive rebounds in the Big 12 with 13.4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.