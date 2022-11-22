OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 95-70 win over Arkansas State on road

No. 22 Oklahoma (5-1) defeated Arkansas State (2-3) 95-70 on Tuesday night in Jonesboro.
Senior forward Madi Williams dominated, leading the Sooners with 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting and added four steals.The victory ends a four-game road trip for the Sooners.
Senior guard Neveah Tot continued to be a bright spot for the Sooners. Her five assists led the team and helped to secure the road victory. Freshman center Beatrice Culliton contributed a career-high 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and added three assists.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Early foul trouble
OU got in foul trouble early in the game, committing 11 fouls in just the first quarter, which allowed the Red Wolves to attempt 17 free-throws.
Freshman center Beatrice Culliton and junior forward Skylar Vann each committed two fouls in the first quarter, sending them both to the bench early in the game.
With 7:42 remaining in the third quarter, senior forward Liz Scott picked up her second foul.
However, in the second half, the Red Wolves got themselves into some foul trouble of their own, sending Oklahoma to the free-throw line ten times in the third quarter.
“Skylar’s a tough player,” senior guard Ana Llanusa said. “Whether she’s in foul trouble or not, she’s gonna find a way to score and own her space. So not too worried, she started out rough with some fouls but she’s always gonna play hard and I think that shows.”
Rebounding battle
In the first half, Oklahoma was out-rebounded by Arkansas State 25-18.
In the second half, the Sooners picked it up, out-rebounding the Red Wolves 43-39 to end the night and help secure the win.
With Vann in early foul trouble, Scott led Oklahoma in rebounds with seven. She also contributed seven points and two assists before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
𝙍𝙤𝙖𝙙 𝙒𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧𝙨#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/LV5riO0H8x— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 23, 2022
Late offensive explosion
Oklahoma came alive in the fourth quarter.
The Sooners led a 9-0 run to take a 70-51 lead with 7:57 remaining in the game. OU exploded for 34 points in the fourth quarter and shot 14-for-19, which proved too much for Arkansas State.
“I’m really extremely proud of Beatrice today,” said Llanusa. “She owned her space and she played really aggressive. She didn’t play like a freshman and we just love to see that.”
B IS COOKING! @BCCulliton has our last 🖐️ points and a new career high of 9️⃣ points on the night! OU 52, ASU 48 | 2:24 3Q pic.twitter.com/1AEK4IHxMc— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 23, 2022
The Sooners will return home to take on Northwestern State at 6:00 p.m on Nov. 30.
