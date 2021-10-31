You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 93-23 exhibition victory over Rogers State

Junior Guard Madi Williams

Guard Madi Williams dribbles against the Kansas Jawhawks on Jan. 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma clobbered Rogers State, 93-23, in a season-opening exhibition game in Norman on Sunday.

The Sooners never trailed, shooting 56 percent and 38 percent from behind the arc. OU also grabbed 60 rebounds, registered 20 assists, and forced 23 turnovers.

Here are three takeaways from the contest:

Multiple players will be involved offensively

Head coach Jennie Baranczyk wants to run a positionless, freestyle system of basketball. It’s designed for everyone to be involved and be the focal point of the offense.

That happened Sunday. Five OU players scored double figures against the Hillcats, with senior guard Ana Llanusa and senior forward Madi Williams leading the Sooners with 16 points each. The Sooners’ bench scored 42 points as well, with sophomore guard Skylar Vann leading all OU bench players with 10 points.

Ana Llanusa hasn’t lost a step

Guess who’s back?

Senior guard Ana Llanusa, a Choctaw native, got her first action in over a year Sunday after missing all of last season with a back injury. She showed she’s still a key part of the Sooners’ offense, shooting 50 percent and grabbing five rebounds.

She led all Sooners with 21 minutes of action and had the second-highest +/- at 42. Not only is she back, but Baranczyk will put a lot of weight on her shoulders immediately. However, it’s seemingly nothing she can’t handle, as she showed against the Hillcats.

 

The OU offense will be fast-paced

During Big 12 Media Days on Oct. 19, Baranczyk dove into how quickly she expects her offense to run. Players like Williams and senior guard Taylor Robertson emphasized speed too, saying the Sooners need to play fast in all aspects of the game.

The emphasis on speed showed in some key stats. OU scored 30 fastbreak points against the Hillcats and registered 14 steals. Out of the Sooners’ 83 possessions, over half ended in a score at 53 percent.

