OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 90-67 exhibition win over Emporia State

No. 15 Oklahoma defeated Emporia State 90-67 in its lone exhibition match of the season on Thursday.
Redshirt senior forward Madi Williams scored 10 points with six rebounds and two assists. Redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa finished with 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting and six rebounds. Fourteen of the 16 rostered Sooners received playing time.
Sophomore guards Kelbie Washington and Kaley Perkins were both inactive with unspecified injuries, per head coach Jennie Baranczyk.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Early offensive struggles
OU came out of the gates with massive offensive struggles, leading to a 17-15 deficit at the end of the first quarter.
Redshirt senior guard Taylor Robertson began the game 0-for-4 from 3-point range, an area she usually specializes in. It took until the final seconds of the quarter for OU to knock down its first 3-point bucket. Up until that point, the Sooners were 0-for-8 from 3-point range.
“We haven’t really seen a lot of zone… typically we’re getting manned,” Baranczyk said. “It exposed us in a good way to be able to get some practice and some film.
“I think that we saw some things that maybe we haven’t seen. That part I thought was really good too. It’s always so much better to play other people than it is yourselves everyday.”
OU’s five turnovers contributed to the falters, leading to five points on the other end from Emporia State.
After taking an early 10-6 lead, OU surrendered an 11-0 run and found itself in an early 17-10 hole.
Flexing depth
As her top scorers struggled, Baranczyk called on a few other Sooners to step up.
Junior forward Skylar Vann quickly made her mark by scoring six points in her first four minutes. Senior guard Kennady Tucker logged nine points along with three assists and two rebounds.
Junior guard Nevaeh Tot earned the start and finished with 15 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting. Tot took advantage of her defensive quickness, tallying five steals and cashing in on 4-of-5 on the offensive end. She also finished with four rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes.
“We worked on defense pretty much all summer so I think it kinda just paid off... (and) translated to the game,” Tot said. “(In) previous years I wasn’t as confident in myself and I think this year my teammates and coaches, they brought that confidence in me.”
Don't blink 😱OU 45, ESU 35 | 9:33 3Q#Sooners x 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/9m2ik0lhrO— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 4, 2022
A total of 11 Sooners scored and the OU bench was responsible for 19 of 41 first half points and 45 of 90 total points.
“Because of the depth on our team, and you can see that we have a lot of depth, we’re gonna play a lot of people,” Baranczyk said. “They’ve competed against each other a lot… It's really fun to be on the same team and compete against (each other).”
Paint dominance
The Sooners were plagued by a lack of size throughout last season. OU proved Thursday the tide may be turning in Norman.
Emporia State struggled to get anything going in the paint all night, scoring only 10 points down down while heaving 50 3-pointers instead.
Freshman forward Kierston Johnson, who stands 6-foot-4, served as rim protector for the Sooners, finishing with two blocks and eight rebounds.
“I just want KJ to just go and play,” Baranczyk said. “I think that’s how we’re gonna really start to see what her potential is. I’ve been impressed already with her growth from… the first time she stepped out here to where she is right now. She’s got something to her game, she’s an incredible teammate, she’s a great communicator. (I’m) really excited to watch her throughout this year.”
🚫 𝙍𝙄𝙈. 𝙋𝙍𝙊𝙏𝙀𝘾𝙏𝙊𝙍. 🚫Sooner Nation...meet @kierstenjohnso 💪 pic.twitter.com/BwdYhhcwKQ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 4, 2022
Offensively, OU thrived with 48 points in the paint. The Sooners also won the rebound battle 54-41.
Next, Oklahoma will play its season opener against Oral Roberts at 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 in Norman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.