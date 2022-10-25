OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 89-53 exhibition win over Oklahoma City University

Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma City University 89-53 in an exhibition match on Tuesday night in Norman.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting and a 2-for-6 clip from 3-point range. The Nevada transfer also grabbed one rebound, one steal and dished four assists.
OU’s defense held the Stars to 19-for-70 shooting while forcing 13 turnovers and blocking seven shots.
Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes (concussion protocol) and freshman forward Luke Northweather (ankle injury) did not participate in the scrimmage, but coach Porter Moser said afterward the duo will be available for the Sooners’ regular season opener against Sam Houston State.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ scrimmage win:
Uzan flashes in 1st half
Freshman guard Milos Uzan was a four-star recruit coming out of Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, and he looked the part in his first game action.
After Oklahoma started 3-for-8 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3-point range during the first 4:55, Uzan notched five straight points on a driving layup and 3-pointer from the wing, extending the Sooners’ lead to seven points with 14:32 remaining in the first period.
“He had a lot of really good moments that I think are going to translate when we play better competition,” Moser said. “I think a typical thing for a freshman point guard is to not be as vocal as he is in practice. I think he's gonna build on that to be more vocal.”
The 6-foot-4, 183-pound guard continued his dominance, driving past his man for a layup and passing to Sherfield for a wide-open 3-pointer a possession later, extending the Sooners’ advantage to 13 points with 5:02 remaining in the first period.
Uzan finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds and one assist on 5-for-7 shooting and went 1-for-3 from beyond the arc.
“He had a couple of bursts, where he turned the corner and drove to the paint and threw a quick shake pass and (we) just missed the shot,” Moser said. “Those plays translate, and that's what I liked when I saw those.”
Groves brothers show veteran presence
Entering the season, Moser knew he would need to rely on senior forwards Tanner and Jacob Groves for a veteran presence.
The frontcourt duo combined to score 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting from the field and shot 2-for-7 clip from beyond the arc. They also combined to record 16 rebounds and three assists, while blocking two shots to add to their defensive impact.
Tanner Groves was the Sooners’ top 3-point shooter in the first half, going 2-for-4 from deep, while the rest of the team shot just 2-for-12 in the period. The senior forward was the first Oklahoma player to score, tying the game 3-3 with 18:21 left in the first period.
‘I think that especially the past month, I've been feeling good about practicing,” Tanner said. “I can tell from practice and training everything's just translating.”
Alongside Tanner, Jacob Groves’ highlight moment came in the second half when he rebounded his own blocked shot and finished the layup in traffic for the and-one score.
𝑩𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 💪@jake34groves makes the tough ✌ and completes the 3-point play!📺 ESPN+ | https://t.co/N4C4KP4unA pic.twitter.com/ekk8QFroTd— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) October 26, 2022
“With the eye test you can see that (they’ve grown),” Moser said. “Tanner... he’s just more confident and his shot looks really good. It looks effortless. You can just see him going (for more) rebounds… Jacob is the same way.”
Sherfield, Bamisile impress in debuts
Sherfield and junior guard Joe Bamisile impressed in their debuts, combining for 21 points on 8-for-21 shooting and a 2-for-9 mark from the 3-point line.
Sherfield started the game 1-for-5 with four points, one rebound and two assists during the first 12 minutes of the first period.
“I feel I could have been better for sure,” Sherfield said. “I was just excited to get out there and just play with some different guys. Because when we're competing against each other every day it starts to get rough. So I mean, I was just happy with everything that went well. I'm just happy to be here and be a part of the team.”
Sherfield recovered in the second half, scoring seven straight points — on two mid-range jumpers and one 3-pointer — and extended Oklahoma’s lead to 70-40 with 8:21 remaining in the game.
“I wouldn't say I was pressing (in the first half),” Sherfield said. “I mean, when you haven't played the game in a year, you're gonna have an adjustment period. So I mean, I just try to let the game come to me and just play my game and just have fun.”
While Bamisile struggled from 3-point range, going 0-for-3 on the night, his impact was felt on the boards, as the George Washington transfer grabbed nine total rebounds.
Next, Oklahoma will face Sam Houston State for its season opener at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 in Norman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.