OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 78-54 win over Central Arkansas

Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Central Arkansas (1-2) 78-54 on Tuesday night in Norman. The Sooners’ offense wasn’t at its best, but OU leaned on its defense to take home the victory.
Redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa led all Sooners with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals. She shot 36 percent in 26 minutes played.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Poor shooting
Tuesday wasn’t OU’s day from the field, as the Sooners shot 42 percent. Their struggles were only worse from behind the arc, as OU made just five of its 25 3-point attempts.
OU shot 40 percent or lower in every quarter except the second. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington had the toughest outing with seven points on 22 percent. Senior guard Taylor Robertson also shot poorly, finishing with five points on 25 percent shooting.
Improved defense
After OU gave up 89 points to Arkansas State in its last game, head coach Jennie Baranczyk stressed the need for the Sooners to improve on defense.
OU did just that, holding the Sugar Bears to 40 percent shooting and 33 percent from 3 with just five assists. The Sooners also forced 28 turnovers and held UCA to eight points in the second quarter, the lowest point total OU has allowed in a quarter this season. Llaunsa was a key contributor on the defensive end, recording half of OU’s steals with five.
Skylar Vann impresses off bench again
Sophomore forward Skylar Vann came off the bench again and put in another impressive performance.
The Edmond native recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Vann shot 50 percent in 16 minutes, recording the highest efficiency rating of any Sooner with 16. It’s her second-straight game with double-digit points as she continues to push for a starting spot.
