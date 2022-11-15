OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 77-66 win over BYU

No. 16 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated BYU (0-3) 77-66 on Tuesday in Provo, Utah.
ℂ𝕃𝔸𝕎𝔼𝔻 our way to a 𝐖#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/oci1fA7uRW— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 15, 2022
Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 21 points to go along with two assists and four rebounds. Junior guard Nevaeh Tot finished with 18 points and five assists.
OU narrowly won the rebound battle 43-42 and committed just six turnovers while forcing 14.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
OU overcomes poor shooting
The Sooners failed to replicate their uncanny shooting performance from Friday’s matchup against SMU, in which they shot 52% from the field and 60% from three-point range.
Instead OU came out uncharacteristically cold, making just 2-of-15 three-point attempts in the first half and finishing the game shooting 26% from deep. The Sooners also shot just 37% from the field.
Senior guard Ana Llanusa shot 1-for-10 and put up just five points. Junior Skylar Vann went 1-for-8, scoring four points.
The Sooners improved in the second half, shooting 42% from the field, but the season-low 26 point first half outing invoked panic in OU’s offense.
Halftime adjustments pay off
One year after pulling down a career high 21 rebounds against the Sooners, BYU junior forward Lauren Gustin wreaked havoc on OU once again. Gustin nabbed 15 rebounds in the first half and appeared to be on her way to another career-best performance.
The Sooners came out of halftime with a sense of urgency and ended up allowing just five second-half boards to Gustin. They also forced Gustin to commit four turnovers during the matchup.
OU also snagged nine offensive rebounds in the second half to the Cougars’ three and outscored BYU in the paint 20-12.
Robertson’s milestone
Moments after OU erased its 11-point deficit in the third quarter, Taylor Robertson hit a deep three-pointer to put the Sooners up 52-47.
In addition to adding to Oklahoma's first lead since early in the first quarter, the shot also put Robertson over the 2,000 career points milestone. Robertson is just the seventh Sooner to ever reach this mark.
The McPherson, Kansas native also sits at 453 career three-pointers, 44 behind the all-time record of 497.
Next, OU will face No. 25 Utah at 8 pm on Nov. 16 in Salt Lake City.
