OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 72-67 win over No. 3 Baylor in Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals

Oklahoma (18-14, 7-11 Big 12) defeated No. 3 Baylor (26-6, 14-4) 72-67 during the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City on Thursday night, improving its NCAA Tournament chances.
Junior forward Jacob Groves led the Sooners with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including three 3-point makes, and grabbed nine rebounds. Senior guard Umoja Gibson added 14 points on 4-for-11 shooting.
Here are five final takeaways from OU’s win:
3-point shooting
With 17:23 left in the second half, Groves nailed a 3-point shot, tying the game at 35. The Spokane, Washington, native, who netted his career-high in points, scored 12 in the second half alone and led the charge from deep, making a game-high three 3-point makes. OU shot 11-for-21 from 3-point range compared to Baylor’s 3-for-22.
“(I’m going to) do whatever the team needs me to do to win games,” Groves said. “Tonight I came out and was hot, and shot the ball pretty well… my confidence is definitely pretty high.”
Groves stepped into the starting lineup when senior guard Elijah Harkless suffered a season-ending knee injury on Feb. 18. Groves has averaged 9.2 points per game since Harkless’ injury, giving the Sooners a much-needed scoring boost.
The Sooners shot a miraculous 6-for-9 from 3-point range in the second half alone, compared to just 2-for-12 for the Bears.
“It was great,” OU coach Porter Moser said postgame of his team’s shooting performance. “A lot of them came assisted, inside-out, having skips… we’ve just got to clean up the turnovers.
“We’ve just got to settle down, because we can pass and we can cut, and if we’re knocking down shots like that we’re very dangerous.”
Game of runs
No lead was safe inside the T-Mobile Center.
There were six total lead changes in the contest and OU and Baylor tied four separate times. The Sooners jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead one minute and 38 seconds into the game before losing their lead to the Bears with 1:47 left in the first half.
OU ended the first half with zero field goals in the final 4:26. In the second half, the Sooners went on a 9-0 run with 9:52 left in the game, taking the lead 55-46.
The Bears stuck around but were ultimately no match, as OU surged to a 7-0 run in 15 seconds within the last minute of the game. The Sooners made six of their last seven field goals to end the game.
“We knew we could win, we came in with a confident respect for these guys,” redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois said. “We really believed we were a force together and came out and got it done in the second half.”
Marvelous Marvin
Marvin Johnson was OU’s savior off the bench.
The redshirt senior guard from Ardmore scored 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting in 20 minutes of play. Johnson slammed home a dunk before splashing a 3-pointer on the next possession to beat the shot clock with 9:52 left in the game, giving the Sooners a 55-46 lead.
The Eastern Illinois transfer entered the game for Goldwire, who was dealing with cramps late in the game, proving he’s a valuable role player moving forward. With his career night, Johnson now averages four points and 2.3 rebounds per game.al time. Johnson’s 12 points were a season high, and came at a crucial time.
“With Jordan out, we had Marvin in some press spots late game that we haven’t had,” Moser said. “We did some things, taking care of the ball… our message was stay the course.”
Defense to offense
Moser has preached all season that defense translates to offense. The Sooners took that message to heart on Thursday, scoring 10 points off turnovers. OU also held Baylor to 14 percent 3-point shooting.
“It all starts on defense, regardless of how we’re doing on offense if we’re getting stops we’re going to maintain the lead,” Groves said. “That was huge for us, just defending and finishing plays with rebounds.”
Oklahoma also outrebounded Baylor 30-22 on the defensive end, and recorded three steals and two blocks. The Sooners made some big defensive plays down the stretch to help win them the game, after infamously struggling to close out games for the majority of the season.
“Just making winning plays when winning plays need to be made,” Groves said. “(That) was really (the difference) down the stretch.”
What’s next
Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament chances improved Thursday night, but it still has more to prove to the selection committee. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Sooners as one of the first four teams out in his latest bracketology update following their win over the Bears. OU was previously the eighth team out.
“Look at our strength of schedule, look at our NET, look at every rating on that,” Moser said. “How many teams have three or four wins in the top four line? We just knocked off one of the top teams in the country on the one line… I know our case for our team, we’re in the hardest conference in the country, we have the hardest schedule in the country.”
The Sooners will face No. 3-seeded Texas Tech at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11 in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament. Win or lose, Oklahoma will find out its true fate on Sunday during the 2022 Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show at 5 p.m. on CBS.
“We’ve won four in a row, we’re confident, we’re hot,” Moser said. “That was a huge win for us. People kind of counted us out and we started one at a time, beating Oklahoma State, then West Virginia, they had to go to Kansas State on their senior night and then now this.”
“It’s a testament to this group on how close they’re becoming and how resilient they’re becoming by blocking out all of the outside noise and just trying to focus on what we need to do to win games.”
