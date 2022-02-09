OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 70-55 upset win over No. 9 Texas Tech

Oklahoma (14-10, 4-9 Big 12) upset No. 9 Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4) 70-55 in Norman on Wednesday night.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led OU with a career-high 30 points as a Sooner with eight 3-pointers. Senior guard Elijah Harkless added 13 points while redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire scored 10.
Here are three initial takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Gibson bounces back
Gibson’s shots were falling Wednesday night.
With 10:36 remaining in the first half, redshirt senior Jordan Goldwire drove the lane and dished it to Gibson on the wing for his first 3-pointer of the game.
𝑩𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒕
After scoring a season-low two points and shooting 0-for-6 from the field in OU’s game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 5, the Waco, Texas native found his groove again. He shot 9-for-14 from the field, while the rest of the team shot a combined 14-for-33.
𝑴𝒐 𝒐𝒏 𝒂 𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏
OU coach Porter Moser said Tuesday that Gibson had a great practice after the Bedlam loss and that he’s earned being more than just a shooter.
“He came in and practiced harder than anybody in the gym,” Moser said Tuesday. “He wants to win so badly, he wants to play good so bad and his work ethic backs it.”
Sooners win rebound battle
Oklahoma out-rebounded Texas Tech 34-26 in its win.
Rebounding has been an issue for the Sooners during their losing streak and something Moser has acknowledged the importance of.
In its loss against TCU on Jan. 31, OU was dominated on the boards 42-20. Since, rebounding has been at the forefront of the team’s focuses.
The Sooners held the Red Raiders to eight offensive rebounds with just two coming in the first half. The Red Raiders average 30.7 rebounds per game and rank in the top 20 in rebound margin.
Mason earns minutes
With the absence of freshman guard Bijan Cortes due to an undisclosed injury, freshman guard Alston Mason checked into the game early at the 15:55 mark.
Goldwire picked up two quick fouls which also prompted Mason off the bench.
The Overland Park, Kansas native played six minutes, the most he’s played since the Kansas State win on Jan. 1. Mason recorded two rebounds, an assist and two turnovers on Wednesday night, only his second appearance in OU’s last 11 games.
Mason entered the contest averaging just 6.3 minutes and 1.7 points per game. It’s unclear how much time Cortes, who averages 12.5 minutes and 2.2 points per game, will miss, but Mason will play a role for the Sooners in the time being.
Next, Oklahoma faces No. 8 Kansas at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Lawrence, Kansas on CBS.
