OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 66-62 overtime loss to Butler in Big East-Big 12 Battle

Oklahoma (7-2) fell to Butler (6-3) 66-62 in overtime on Tuesday night in Norman.
Senior guard Eljiah Harkless led the Sooners with 16 points, four rebounds and three steals. His off-balance 3-pointer sent the game to overtime, but Bulldogs sophomore Chuck Harris hit a 3 in overtime to give Butler a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
With the loss, the Big 12 falls to 2-3 in the 2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle. Two more games will be played tomorrow — Connecticut at West Virginia, which will tip off at 6 p.m. CT, and Marquette at Kansas State at 8 p.m CT. Marquette features former OU forward Kur Kuath, who is averaging 6.1 points and 2.8 blocks per game for the Golden Eagles.
Here’s three initial takeaways from OU’s loss to the Bulldogs:
First half defense stands tall
The Sooners’ defense came out ready to play. OU allowed only nine first half baskets, holding the Bulldogs to 33.3 percent shooting. Oklahoma also racked up five steals as part of Butler’s eight first half turnovers.
While the Sooners’ didn’t necessarily struggle offensively, shooting 50 percent from the field, they only went on one run in the half, and the defense made up for the offense’s inability to pull away.
Groves' mixed bag
Senior forward Tanner Groves was a factor for Oklahoma, scoring 10 points with two 3s on 57.1 percent shooting. However, he struggled in the paint offensively and defensively after the first four minutes.
Groves didn’t have a rebound until eight minutes into the second half, and was consistently pushed around in the paint by BU senior Bryce Golden, who racked up four offensive rebounds and seven total in addition to ten points on 55.5 percent shooting.
Primary scorer MIA
OU has struggled at times to find a primary scorer that can contribute down the stretch. That flaw revealed itself again on Tuesday. With three minutes to play, only Groves had hit double digits and he didn’t score in the second half.
The Sooners’ went stagnant offensively after a Jacob Groves 3-pointer with 8:22 to play, as they were unable to solve Butler’s 3-2 zone defense, not scoring again until redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire’s layup with 14.7 seconds left to play. Goldwire was fouled on the shot but missed the following free throw.
After Butler hit two free throws, Harkless drilled an off-balance 3-pointer to send the game to overtime and pushed his tally to 11 points on the night. Harkless nearly played the hero and filled the primary scoring role in overtime for OU, hitting another 3 and a layup, but Harris also had five overtime points, ultimately giving Butler the edge.
Oklahoma returns to action when it takes on No. 12 Arkansas in a neutral site game at 12:30 p.m. CT at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday.
