OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 56-55 loss to No. 14 Texas Tech in Big 12 Tournament semifinals

Oklahoma (18-15, 7-11 Big 12) fell to No. 14 Texas Tech (25-8, 12-6) 56-55 on Friday night in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with 16 points while senior guard Jordan Goldwire contributed 14 points and junior forward Jalen Hill scored 13 with five rebounds.
Here are three initial takeaways from the Sooners loss:
Down to the wire
Despite trailing by 11 at halftime and by as much as 14, OU clawed back to have the game come down to the final minute without two key players.
Senior forward Tanner Groves checked out for the final time with 6:13 to play after suffering a lower leg injury, according to the ESPN broadcast. Meanwhile, Goldwire was receiving oxygen on the sideline regularly, and was not in the game for the final stretch, exiting with 53 seconds to play and not returning.
Junior forward Jacob Groves made the first of a 1-and-1 free throw with seven seconds to play, but missed the second. OU tipped the ball back past half court, and Gibson did not get a shot off in the final seconds. Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar stripped the ball from Gibson, who was called for a travel as time expired.
Sooners clamp down
Oklahoma’s defense slowly ground Texas Tech’s offense to a halt. The Red Raiders went from 15:46 to 7:06 in the second half without making a field goal, went from 14:46 to 7:06 without scoring, and finished with only 19 second half points.
The Sooners held the Red Raiders to just three offensive rebounds, severely limiting second chance opportunities. OU won the rebounding battle 36-24, and finished with six steals and two blocks, led by senior guard Marvin Johnson’s three steals.
However, it was not enough to deliver the semifinal victory for the Sooners, who now leave their broader postseason fate in the hands of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
Offensive struggles limit OU
Oklahoma’s offense was unable to match its defensive performance. Oklahoma shot just 38 percent from the field and 5-for-19 from 3-point range and 12-for-18 from the free throw line.
The Sooners went on multiple scoring droughts. They didn’t make a field goal from 19:18 to 13:42 in the first half, in the first three minutes of the second half or the final three minutes of the game.
Additionally, OU, which entered the game ranking No. 323 out of 350 Division I teams in turnovers per game, committed 18 against Texas Tech, which scored 10 points off those turnovers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.