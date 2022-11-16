OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 124-78 blowout loss to Utah

No. 16 Oklahoma (3-1) suffered its first defeat at the hands of No. 25 Utah (4-0) 124-78 Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
Senior guard Taylor Robertson finished with 11 points and two rebounds, while senior forward Madi Williams scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds.
OU was outrebounded 51-31 and shot just 41% from the field compared to the Utes’ 55%.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ blowout loss:
Third quarter meltdown
OU entered halftime facing a manageable 15-point deficit. The Sooners came back from down 19 in the third quarter of last season’s meeting with Utah and erased an 11-point deficit on Tuesday against BYU.
A second half resurgence was nowhere to be found against the Utes however, as they went on a 16-2 run in the second half and soon after extended its lead to 90-55. Utah was fueled by 18 points in the paint during the third quarter, an area they dominated all night.
Size disadvantage hurts Sooners
Jennie Baranczyk expected her squad to face an abundance of height disadvantages throughout the season, but the second-year head coach likely didn’t account for allowing 64 points in the paint in a single game.
Utah established dominance in the paint early on, scoring seven of its first nine points off second chance opportunities and ultimately jumping out to a 9-1 lead.
The Utes snagged 16 offensive rebounds and allowed just six to the Sooners.
Scott, Vann pick up slack
In a game with few positives, Baranczyk can walk away pleased with the performances of freshman guard Reyna Scott and junior forward Skylar Vann.
As OU’s premier scorers struggled to get anything going, Vann received 20 minutes of action and managed 12 points and three rebounds. Scott also made her presence felt with 15 points along with two rebounds and four assists.
Overall, OU’s bench tallied 46 points, accounting for over half of its scoring production.
The Sooners will try to rebound when they face UT Arlington at 3:30 pm on Nov. 20 in Fort Worth.
