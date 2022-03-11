OU basketball: 3 takeaways from No. 21 Sooners' 80-68 win over Kansas in Big 12 Tournament

No. 21 Oklahoma (24-7, 12-6 Big 12) defeated Kansas (20-9, 11-7) 80-68 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday, avenging its regular season finale loss on March 5.
The Sooners overwhelmed Kansas with its high-powered offense. The Sooners were led by senior forward Madi Williams who did it all Friday afternoon. She finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
The Sooners will advance to play the winner of Oklahoma State and Baylor. This marks Oklahoma’s first Big 12 Tournament win since 2016.
Strong second quarter
In the March 5 home loss to Kansas, a poor second quarter plagued the Sooners.
Friday afternoon, though, Oklahoma used a strong second quarter to give it much-needed momentum and take the lead for the rest of the game.
The Sooners outscored the Jayhawks 25-11 in the second quarter. OU shot 55.6 percent in the frame compared to the Jayhawks 22.2 percent.
The big story of the quarter were the assists, though, as the Sooners recorded nine in the quarter, six from Williams.
Sharing the wealth
Oklahoma played a brand of unselfish basketball Friday and it paid off. The Sooners notched 25 assists for only the second time in the last 14 games. The other game in that 13-game stretch was a 25-assist showing in a win over TCU on Feb. 23.
OU knocked down 10 triples on Friday, many wide-open looks. Those shots were created by great passes from the Sooners who consistently made the extra pass against Kansas.
Williams led the way with seven. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington and sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot ran the point guard combo to perfection, combining for 10 dimes.
Dominating the glass
The Sooners have struggled with size all season, as junior starting forward Liz Scott is just 6-foot-2. Williams, who slots in at Oklahoma’s other forward spot and is the team’s leading rebounder, stands at 5-foot-11.
Friday, however, the Sooners dominated Kansas on the glass, although it has four players averaging more than four rebounds per game, including Taiyanna Jackson’s eight boards a game.
Oklahoma out-rebounded Kansas 53-41 in the game. The Sooners had five players record five or more rebounds, while also outscoring the Jayhawks in points in the paint 36-24. Williams led the way grabbing 11, while Scott brought down eight of her own.
With the win, the Sooners advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament and will play the winner of Oklahoma State and Baylor at 12 p.m. on Saturday. The Sooners swept its regular season matchups with both teams.
