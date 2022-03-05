OU basketball: 3 takeaways from No. 19 Sooners' 73-67 home loss to Kansas

No. 19 Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) dropped its last regular season game 73-67 against Kansas (20-8, 11-7) on Saturday afternoon in Norman.
The loss marks OU’s third at home this season, as the Sooners lost to Iowa State on Jan. 5 and Texas Tech on Feb. 16. Oklahoma trailed by as many as 13 points and tied the game with 3:03 left. The Sooners came up just short late in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore forward Skylar Vann had a team-high 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Senior guard Taylor Robertson also notched 14 points and two 3-pointers.
With the loss, Oklahoma will be the fourth seed in the Big 12 Tournament next week.
Second quarter struggles
The Sooners went ice cold late in the second quarter. With 3:31 left until halftime, OU held a 35-34 lead after a Vann 3-pointer. From there, the Jayhawks went on a 9-0 run and the Sooners went scoreless through the rest of the half.
Oklahoma shot just 4-of-21 from the floor in the quarter and 2-of-10 from 3-point range. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington really struggled to find her groove, going 0-for-5 in six second quarter minutes. OU committed eight turnovers in the quarter, contributing to the 12 total in the first half.
On top of the offensive struggles, the Sooners slumped defensively too. OU surrendered 26 points in the second quarter while the Jayhawks shot 48 percent from the floor. Kansas notched 30 points in the paint compared to OU’s 12.
Jackson gives Sooners trouble
One of the Sooners’ main problems this season has been defending the paint. Oklahoma has given up several big games to posts in the conference, including a 61-point outing by Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee on Jan. 23.
It seems teams are watching that game for a blueprint on how to beat the Sooners, as Kansas tried to pack the paint, too. Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson, who is only averaging 8.5 points per game, dominated the Sooners inside. She poured on 18 points, going 7-for-11 from the floor.
Jackson was a menace on the defensive end, too, recording four blocks and three steals. Her overall impact on the game appeared to be one of the biggest reasons the Jayhawks came away with the win.
Vann’s offensive surge
Vann continued to provide huge minutes off the bench for the Sooners, as she was in double digit scoring for the fifth straight game.
Vann followed up her 19-point and seven-rebound performance in a Mar. 2 win over Oklahoma State with her 17 points and five rebounds against Kansas. The sophomore forward notched 13 first half points, tying her career high for points in a half.
The Deer Creek High School product has turned into one of the most consistent shooters on OU’s roster, going 4-for-7 from 3-point range on Saturday. Vann is shooting 34 percent from deep on 3.8 attempts per game.
The loss to Kansas concludes the regular season, and OU will next head to Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament next week. The Sooners will have a quick rematch against Kansas, as the two will face off at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.