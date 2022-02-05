OU basketball: 5 final takeaways from No. 18 Sooners' 101-99 double-overtime win over West Virginia

No. 18 Oklahoma (20-3, 8-2 Big 12) rallied from a 12-point deficit on Saturday in Norman to defeat West Virginia (11-9, 4-6) 101-99 in double overtime.
With nine seconds remaining, senior forward Madi Williams converted a go-ahead layup to secure the victory for OU. She finished with 22 points and a team-high nine rebounds while senior guard Taylor Robertson led with 26 points. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington added a game-high seven assists with 17 points.
This @madi_wms game-winning shot is a thing of beauty 😍#Sooners x @MarchMadnessWBB pic.twitter.com/mqV7JxZud9— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 6, 2022
The win is OU’s second in overtime this season, with its first coming on Dec. 10 against then-No. 16 BYU. It’s the third time the Sooners have hit the 100-point mark, with the last time coming on Jan. 15 against TCU.
The Sooners shot 44 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3-point range in the game, recording 38 rebounds and 18 assists.
Here are five final takeaways from OU’s win:
OU’s best shine again
When OU needed it most, Williams and Robertson both stepped up.
Not only did Williams sink the game-winning layup, she also scored eight of the Sooners’ 23 overtime points. From the field, the Fort Worth native shot 50 percent, draining both of her 3-point attempts.
“We knew whenever she drove, she was either going to get a layup for herself or we had to be available in case the paint collapsed,” Robertson said of Williams’ game-winner. “The paint didn’t collapse, she was open and she was able to have a tough finish to win the game.”
Robertson played a team-high 50 minutes while leading OU in scoring. She made seven 3-pointers, including one to tie the game at the end of the first overtime. Robertson also sank three crucial free-throws at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime.
𝗧-𝗥𝗢𝗕 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗘Onto a second OT period!OU 89, WVU 89 | 5:00 2OT#Sooners x @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/30aZvAt8jP— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 5, 2022
Once more, OU rallies to win
The Sooners have been down one score in the final minute five times this season. All five times, OU found a way to win.
Oklahoma started out struggling, not scoring in the first three minutes and ending the first half on a four-minute scoring drought. The Sooners trailed by as much as 12 and were down seven with 3:29 left to go. Despite that, Baranczyk’s squad came out on top.
“I think we’re just fearless,” Baranczyk said. “We’re not afraid of a scoreboard. It takes a team that actually has a deep belief in every single person that’s on the floor. That… is kind of unique. It’s incredibly special.”
The Sooners led for just 12:45 in the game, but never trailed in the second overtime. Williams’ winning layup marks the third straight game OU tasted victory on a go-ahead basket.
Washington, Vann produce off bench
In addition to the strong performance from its starting lineup, OU also saw production from its reserves. Washington was third on the team in scoring and sophomore forward Skylar Vann came off the bench to add 14 points.
Washington went 6-for-8 from the field before fouling out in the first overtime and led OU with seven assists and four steals. Vann shot 50 percent with two 3-pointers, finishing with a team-high plus-minus rating of 13.
🤯😳😱@kelw35 with the chasedown block‼️ The freshman is 𝐁𝐔𝐈𝐋𝐓. 𝐃𝐈𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐓. OU 29, WVU 26 | 4:48 2Q#Sooners x @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/KacJNVsXlC— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 5, 2022
Junior guard Gabby Gregory scored three points off the bench, giving OU a total of 34 bench points. Washington and Vann’s contributions meant the Sooners had four players in double figures, the 11th time that’s happened this season.
“This group is very connected — good, bad and ugly,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “This is a really cool group and a really special team.”
Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers
OU and WVU combined for 57 turnovers, and 30 in the first half alone. The Sooners committed 24 while the Mountaineers committed 33.
Both teams were able to take advantage. West Virginia scored 30 points off OU’s turnovers, accounting for nearly one-third of its points. On the other end, OU scored 21 points off WVU’s turnovers.
“I think we could’ve taken care of the ball better,” Baranczyk said. “There were moments where we didn't really have that focus to finish, but… we found other ways. Is it a growth opportunity? Absolutely.”
West Virginia’s 33 turnovers is the most OU has forced this season. WVU’s Jayla Hemingway committed 10 turnovers, the most of any player against OU this season.
Sooners go swiping
OU recorded a season-high 20 steals against the Mountaineers, three more than its previous high against Utah on Dec. 21. Six players stole the ball multiple times and five registered three or more steals. Junior forward Liz Scott and Washington led the squad with four steals apiece.
“I think we did a nice job of creating some turnovers that we can turn into points,” Baranczyk said.
The 20 steals accounted for 61 percent of OU’s takeaways and more than doubled WVU’s total of nine. That helped Oklahoma to its fourth straight win and eighth in its last nine games.
The Sooners will have a week off before facing No. 13 Texas (15-5, 5-4) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Austin on the Longhorn Network. OU previously defeated the Longhorns 65-63 on Jan. 29 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.