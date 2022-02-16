OU basketball: 3 takeaways from No. 15 Sooners' 97-87 loss to Texas Tech

In a stunning upset, No. 15 Oklahoma (20-5, 9-4 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech 97-87 in Norman on Wednesday. The loss moves OU to third place in the Big 12 standings, tied with Kansas.
The Sooners shot 45 percent from the field with 32 rebounds and 17 assists while forcing 12 turnovers. Sophomore guard Skylar Vann came off the bench to lead OU with 17 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Neveah Tot led with four assists.
Here are three initial takeaways from OU’s less than spectacular defeat:
OU defense falters
The 97 Red Raider points were the most given up by OU this season and the fourth time the Sooners have given up more than 90 points in 2022. Texas Tech shot 47 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.
Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray scored 35 points, accounting for nearly one-third of her team’s total. Two other RedRaiders, Taylah Thomas and Lexy Hightower, also hit the 20-point mark with 22 and 20 points, respectively.
Sooners lose battle inside
Texas Tech outrebounded OU 41-32, including 13 Lady Raider offensive rebounds. Those 13 rebounds accounted for 19 second-chance points.
OU also gave up 36 points in the paint, more than one-third of Texas Tech’s point total. Five Red Raiders recorded five or more rebounds, including Thomas’ team-high 13 rebounds to give her a double-double.
Sooners can't capitalize off turnovers
Oklahoma’s 14 forced turnovers were more than Texas Tech’s 12. However, the Red Raiders were better at taking advantage of those turnovers.
The Sooners scored just two points off turnovers, the lowest amount all season. Texas Tech scored 19, more than nine times OU’s amount.
OU will travel to Ames next to play No. 6 Iowa State (21-3, 10-2) at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 on ESPN+. The Cyclones defeated the Sooners 81-71 in Norman earlier this season.
