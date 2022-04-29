 Skip to main content
OU basketball: 3-star 2022 forward Luke Northweather commits to Sooners

Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center during the game against Oklahoma State on Jan. 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Class of 2022 forward Luke Northweather announced his verbal commitment to Oklahoma on Friday.

The 2021-22 Missouri Player of the Year was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. the 6-foot-9, 220-pounder received interest from Missouri and Wisconsin, among other schools.

As a senior, Northweather averaged 29 points and 11 rebounds per game at Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City, Missouri, leading the Falcons to the district tournament.

His commitment comes on the heels of the transfer announcement from OU senior guard Umoja Gibson on Thursday. Prior to Gibson’s portal entry, senior guard Elijah Harkless committed to UNLV, junior forward Akol Mawein committed to Sacramento State and freshman Alston Mason transferred to Missouri State.

Northweather joins guards Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh, and forward Benjamin Schroeder in the Sooners' 2022 class.

