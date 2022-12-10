OU basketball: 3 quick takeaways from Sooners' 88-78 loss to No. 9 Arkansas in Tulsa

TULSA — Oklahoma (7-3) fell to No. 9 Arkansas (9-1) 88-78 in the Cardinal and Crimson Classic in Tulsa on Saturday.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting and three assists. Freshman guard Milos Uzan added 15 points and five assists.
OU outrebounded the Razorbacks 27-25 but allowed them to shoot 59.3% from the field.
Here are three initial takeaways from OU’s loss:
OU fades away in second half
While the Sooners kept it close in the first half, the game got away from them in the second.
Oklahoma shot 62.1% with four 3-point makes in the first half, but still found itself down three points at halftime. Halfway through the first half, The Sooners found themselves with a nine-point lead — their highest of the day — after a Sherfield layup.
But in the second half, the Razorbacks outscored OU 45-38, shooting 62% from the field. Smith was a thorn in the Sooners’ side in the final 20 minutes, scoring 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting.
Arkansas jumped to a 12-6 run to open the second half and led by as much as 16 with 9:19 left in the period.
Sooners no match for Razorback guard duo
Oklahoma’s defense struggled to defend Arkansas' starting guard duo Ricky Council Jr. and Nick Smith on Saturday.
Council finished with 26 points and five assists. Smith, a freshman five-star recruit, finished with 21 points, two rebounds and an assist.
The Razorbacks shot 59.3% and 33.3% from 3-point range, including two makes by the standout duo.
With four seconds left, Council capped off Arkansas’ win with an emphatic dunk. He scored 17 points in the first half.
Uzan and Sherfield sole contributors
Sherfield and Uzan led the way for the Sooners offensively against Arkansas.
The pair combined for 38 points, four rebounds and eight assists, while shooting a combined 15-for-25 from the field. In his second game starting, Uzan scored nine points on 4-for-5 shooting at halftime.
The duo made a combined 4-of-8 3-point attempts, and both played a team-high 34 minutes. Sherfield and Uzan’s 14 and 11 attempts, respectively, also led OU.
Next, Oklahoma faces Central Arkansas (5-4) at 2 p.m. on Dec. 17 in Norman on ESPN+.
