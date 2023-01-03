OU basketball: 3 final takeaways from No. 17 Sooners' 81-70 loss to No. 23 Baylor in Norman

Jennie Baranczyk stood quietly on the Oklahoma sideline during the final minutes of a missed opportunity.
For the first time in over a decade, the Sooners entered a matchup against Baylor ranked higher than the Bears. OU was also seeking another chance at a win over a ranked opponent after being blown out by No. 8 Utah 124-78 in its lone ranked battle this season.
Baranczyk, like many of the 3,196 fans filling Lloyd Noble Center, spent the majority of Tuesday’s contest expressing her displeasure with the officiating. Despite witnessing 53 fouls called, 27 of which against her squad, Baranczyk didn’t allow herself or her team an out after a disappointing showing.
“I put so much on our team and our response, that (officiating) shouldn’t matter,” Baranczyk said. “There were times where we would get a stop and knock the… ball (loose), and there’s no whistle (but) they got it and put it back. (Or) we’d be on our rotation, and they’d shoot and then we’d foul (after the shot). Don’t make officials make those decisions. We don’t have to (foul there).
“How many times (were there) where everybody’s up and our fans were great and we feel great and we just need a stop and then we foul, or they get a second chance. We had a lot of those opportunities tonight where we’re gonna look back and it’s gonna be a really hard film to watch.”
Missed opportunities was a theme in Oklahoma’s (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) 81-70 loss to Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) on Tuesday in Norman. OU committed 19 turnovers and dished 13 assists while claiming a 42-36 advantage in the rebounding battle. Despite the advantage, the Sooners still found themselves on the losing end of a test of physicality.
“We were kinda wimpy… we had a lot of people, including me, get the ball ripped out of (their) hands… that’s just not us,” Llanusa said. “When we’re constantly playing like that, that’s gonna be the outcome of the game.”
While attempting to spark a comeback effort, the Sooners were slowed by committing five fouls just the first 2:30 of the third quarter, putting the Bears in the bonus.
Both teams saw an abundance of chances from the free-throw line, with Baylor converting on 20-of-27 attempts compared to the Sooners 24 of 32. Senior forwards Liz Scott and Madi Williams fouled out in the fourth quarter while three other Sooners picked up at least three fouls.
Many Sooners were animated in their reactions to foul calls, beginning with a fight for a loose ball and an apparent jump ball being called a foul on Llanusa in the early stages of the game.
“We reacted to everything instead of moving on and moving forward,” Llanusa said. “Everything affected us.”
Sooners start slow
OU started flat in Tuesday’s matchup, leading to a 21-5 deficit by the end of the first quarter.
The Sooners shot 1 for 16 and 0 for 6 from 3-point range to start. Their bench, typically a strong spot, tallied just four points in the first half. Despite pulling down six offensive rebounds, OU scored just two points off second-chance opportunities in the first quarter.
After a pair of free throws from senior forward Liz Scott at the 8:14 mark to cut the deficit to 5-4, OU failed to score for nearly eight minutes, leading to a 16-0 run from the Bears. Additionally, the Sooners committed seven first-quarter turnovers, which Baylor capitalized off of for 11 points.
“I’m disappointed in the first quarter because we didn’t defend better,” Baranczyk said. “It’s also really hard to defend when you turn it over and give them free points.
“Normally we’re really good when adversity hits us… we do a pretty good job of being able to stop that (adversity) and move forward. Tonight, we just didn’t do that.”
The last time OU was held to single digit scoring in a quarter was when it scored six points in the third quarter against Texas on Jan. 12, 2022.
Robertson and Llanusa lead comeback effort
As the majority of OU’s roster struggled to get anything going in the first half offensively, the veteran of the squad, Llanusa, was relied on.
Fresh off a 28-point showing against West Virginia on Dec. 31, Llanusa produced 12 points in the first half against Baylor. The Choctaw native shot 5-for-8 in the first half, while the rest of the Sooners went 3 for 25.
“I’ve been more aggressive (recently),” Llanusa said. “I had been cautious in past games and I’m trying to take that out of my game because it’s not how I play. I’m taking that out and just playing hard.”
Llanusa’s efforts were passed to Robertson, who registered 11 of the Sooners’ 15 third-quarter points. The senior shot 3 for 5 from 3-point range including a near-logo shot.
Not going down without a fight!#Sooners x @T_Rob30 https://t.co/sHcTtlVYqd pic.twitter.com/hzC9A5riuD— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 4, 2023
Senior Madi Williams, who leads the Sooners in points per game (17.1), struggled to find her groove as she shot just 1-for-4 from the field and picked up four fouls before the start of the fourth quarter. Williams doubled her point total in the fourth quarter alone and ended with 16 points, 10 of which came from the free-throw line.
Next, OU faces No. 11 Iowa State at 2 p.m. on Jan. 8 in Norman.
“I can promise you we’ll look in the mirror, me first,” Baranczyk said. “We’ve gotta come out better and we’ve gotta come up from being down better.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.