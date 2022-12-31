OU basketball: 3 final takeaways from Sooners' nail biting 70-69 loss to No. 6 Texas in Norman

Down 64-62 with 26 seconds left, Oklahoma had a chance to take a lead.
Freshman guard Milos Uzan shot an open 3-pointer, but the attempt bounced off the rim. The miss forced the Sooners to foul as the shot clock disappeared.
OU scored a pair of quick layups late, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Longhorns’ 6-for-6 shooting from the free-throw line. Senior forward Jacob Groves banked in a 3-pointer as time expired.
Outside of a free-throw made by freshman guard Otega Oweh with 13:21 left in the second half, OU was held scoreless for eight minutes at one point during a 10-1 run by Texas. The scoring drought proved to be the difference as Oklahoma (9-4, 0-1 Big 12) fell to No. 6 Texas (12-1, 1-0) 70-69 in its conference opener on Saturday in Norman.
“It starts off down the stretch,” said senior forward Jacob Groves, who scored 17 points with five 3-point makes. “In the last couple minutes of the game they made some big plays that we didn’t.”
OU coach Porter Moser, despite the early scoring drought in the second half, thought his team played well until the very end. Moser wanted his team to battle harder on the defensive boards, as the Longhorns grabbed 12 offensive rebounds, resulting in 12 second-chance points.
Texas forward Timmy Allen’s offensive board and layup with 1:26 remaining gave the Longhorns a 62-60 advantage heading into the closing moments. Allen’s second-chance points put UT back on the high side after trading blows following its 10-1 run earlier in the half.
The Longhorns had 11 offensive rebounds in the second period, compared to a single offensive board in the first half
“The difference (to me) was the offensive rebounds,” Moser said. “... Against one of the most athletic, offensive and powerful teams in the country, I thought we really guarded them at a high level, until the second half with those (offensive) rebounds. You can't give them that many second chances.”
Oklahoma held itself in the game by knocking down big shots down the stretch despite the shooting slump.
Junior forward Jalen Hill broke Texas’ 10-1 run that lasted eight minutes early in the second half with a putback layup to tie the game at 46 with 9:50 to go. His score was followed by back-to-back 3-point makes by Groves, before Hill made a 3-point shot of his own to give OU a 58-57 lead with 4:07 remaining.
“It was obviously nice to make shots to help us,” Groves said. “It helped us stay in the game and get a comfortable lead… Hopefully I can take that confidence that I have shooting right and keep trying to win games.”
Here are two additional takeaways from the loss:
Sherfield, Groves strong in defeat
Sherfield and senior forward Jacob Groves had strong performances with 22 and 17 points, respectively, in the loss.
Sherfield, despite starting 0-for-3, scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the first half helping Oklahoma take a 35-31 lead into halftime. Sherfield cooled off and scored six points and shot 3-for-8 in the second half.
Texas interim coach Rodney Terry knew Sherfield was going to be a pivotal player to guard.
“He was a guy we (had to) team guard,” Terry said. “In the first half he got loose and was getting really good looks at the basket.”
After a stellar first half, the Longhorns shifted their defensive focus onto Sherfield in the second period, which allowed contributors like Groves to shine.
Groves shot 5-for-9 from the field and 5-for-7 from 3-point range. He nailed back-to-back 3-point jumpers to give Sooners a 55-51 lead with 7:35 left in the game.
“When we came in the second half, we knew we needed to do a better job collectively as a defense,” Terry said. As a crew, we really tried to not let him get off to the kind of night that had in the beginning of the game.”
Crowd noise provides jolt
It was a New Year's Eve party in the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday.
Despite a lackluster showing in non-conference home games, a season-high 10,009 fans attended the Sooners’ matchup against Texas.
Moser said it was the best crowd he’s seen in his two seasons as head coach.
“Since I’ve been the head coach, it’s the loudest I’ve heard in there, and it made a huge difference,” Moser said. “I hope they walked out saying man, this team played really hard against one of the best teams in the country. We fell one point short.
“I’m disappointed that we fell one point short. But OU fans and OU nation, please come back. You make a difference. That became a hard place to play today. You made a difference for our guys and everything. I said that right way on the radio. Come back, please.”
The attendance was a large improvement from its second largest of the season, when 6,198 appeared for OU’s season opener against Sam Houston.
Next, the Sooners face Iowa State (10-2, 1-0) at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 in Norman.
