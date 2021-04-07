OU basketball: 2021 guard Alston Mason commits to Sooners

2021 guard Alston Mason has committed to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday night.
LETSS GET IT!! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KcEpRUOCnr— Alston Mason (@AlstonMason) April 8, 2021
Mason, a three-star guard from Overland Park, Kansas, chose the Sooners over Kansas State and Abilene Christian, according to Rivals. Mason is the first recruit for coach Porter Moser, who was hired on April 3.
Moser's first commit comes four days after taking the job, replacing former coach Lon Kruger who spent 10 seasons with Oklahoma. Mason joins guards Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland in the 2021 recruiting class.
Mason's father, Alton Mason, played basketball at Arizona State from 1998-01.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.