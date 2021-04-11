OU baseball: With greater urgency, Sooners take finale to clinch series against Kansas

A sense of urgency.
After Oklahoma squashed Kansas, 14-3, on Sunday in the conference series finale, both redshirt junior center fielder Tanner Tredaway and head coach Skip Johnson eluded to just that.
The day before, OU’s (16-15, 3-6 Big 12) rally from being down 5-0 was blocked by a home run from KU’s (18-13, 2-6 Big 12) James Cosentino in the top of the 10th inning. Failing to respond on offense, the Sooners fell, 7-6, evening the series after Oklahoma won Friday’s opener, 10-4. Freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks’ two home runs and 2-for-4 performance Saturday almost helped OU complete the comeback, but his play wasn’t quite enough.
To pick up its first conference series win of the season, Oklahoma urgently needed a win in game three. Not only did the Sooners receive just that, but they made an impressive statement with 14 runs on 15 hits. Crooks accomplished a 3-for-3 performance, Tredaway went 4-for-5 and redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman went 3-for-4.
“We controlled the strike zone better today,” Hardman said. “When we had scored a quick run and we had two outs, I looked at (redshirt sophomore left fielder Diego Muniz and) said ‘let’s get another one here, let’s keep (the) momentum of this game.’”
Though each member of the lineup contributed to Sunday’s series clinching win, Crooks’ performance with a sacrifice fly, single, RBI and a double was incomparable. His hitting ultimately positioned the Sooners to continue the momentum they established early on.
“Jimmy was really good today,” Johnson said. “He really separated balls and strikes facing a left-hander.”
The momentum the Sooners displayed was also evident in their 10-4 victory on Friday, marking Johnson’s 100th win with the program.
In the first game of the series, both redshirt sophomore right fielder Brett Squires and redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Wyatt Olds headlined the victory. Squires hit a three-run home run in a 3-for-4 performance and Olds struck out six Jayhawks and didn’t give up a home run.
“The biggest thing for me was the momentum in the game where we made an error, gave up a run and (Olds) punches out two guys and strikes those two right-handers out,” Johnson said. “I thought that was a separator in the game.(And Brett’s) gotten healthy. He’s a hybrid. He’s a good player.”
On Saturday, redshirt freshman left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett struggled to trap the Jayhawks, allowing five runs on seven hits with only three strikeouts. What Bennett lacked, redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Braden Carmichael made up for on Sunday with six strikeouts and no home runs allowed through the top of the sixth inning on Sunday.
The pieces are coming together for OU. After out-scoring the Jayhawks, 31-15, in the series and recording a stout .484 batting average in the final game of the series, the Sooners are gathering confidence that will be significant as they play two series this upcoming week.
“This game shows what we are capable of doing,” Tredaway said of Sunday’s win. “As long as we just maintain our momentum and keep it going throughout the clubhouse, I think we are capable of great things.”
Oklahoma will be looking to pick up another series win at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 13 at L. Dale Mitchell Park against Texas Southern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.