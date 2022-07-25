 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Virginia pitcher Blake Bales announces commitment to transfer to Sooners

Skip Johnson

Head OU baseball coach Skip Johnson during the game against Baylor on March 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Virginia relief pitcher Blake Bales has committed to transfer to Oklahoma, he announced Sunday via Twitter. 

Bales pitched 38 innings in 2021, while notching 54 strikeouts and posting a 0.71 ERA. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound pitcher also earned a second team All-America selection by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. 

He will help the Sooners replace former pitchers Cade Horton, Trevin Michael, Jake Bennett, Chazz Martinez, David Sandlin, Javier Ramos and Jaret Godman, who were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. Baylor transfer pitcher Kyle Nevin, who transferred to OU on June 9, was drafted in the 11th round of the draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers and announced his intention to go pro. 

Alongside Bales, Oklahoma added Oklahoma State transfer pitcher Kale Davis and Texas Tech transfer Jamie Hitt to reload for the 2023 season. The Sooners ended their 2022 season with a 2-0 loss to Mississippi in the 2022 College World Series Finals. It was the first time OU reached the championship series since 1994.

