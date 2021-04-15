OU baseball: Tyler Hardman named to Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list

Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman was named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list by USA Baseball on Thursday, being the only Sooner named to the list.
Tyler Hardman was named on the @USAGoldenSpikes Award Midseason Watch List this week. His top-5 national statistical rankings:1️⃣ hits, total bases2️⃣ batting avg, OBP5️⃣ runs, hits/game➡️ https://t.co/62tpYJ85p9#Sooners pic.twitter.com/JFyLaisLFi— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 15, 2021
Hardman leads the NCAA in hits and total bases and leads the Big 12 Conference in batting average and on-base percentage. He also ranks inside the top five nationally in runs and top five in the Big 12 in RBIs, doubles, triples, and slugging percentage.
Hardman’s season highlights include hitting for the cycle on March 14 against Arkansas State. He’s also had two games with multiple home runs, hitting two against Texas on March 27 and TCU on April 2. Hardman is currently on a 14-game hitting streak that started on March 24 against Texas State, earning multiple hits in nine of those games. He’s also had 10 games with multiple RBIs.
Hardman and the Sooners (18-15, 3-6 Big 12) will begin a three-game conference series against Kansas State (19-14, 2-7 Big 12) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday in Manhattan, Kansas on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.