OU baseball: Tyler Hardman named to Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list

Tyler Hardman

Redshirt Junior infielder Tyler Hardman during the series finale against Arkansas State on March 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman was named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list by USA Baseball on Thursday, being the only Sooner named to the list.

Hardman leads the NCAA in hits and total bases and leads the Big 12 Conference in batting average and on-base percentage. He also ranks inside the top five nationally in runs and top five in the Big 12 in RBIs, doubles, triples, and slugging percentage.

Hardman’s season highlights include hitting for the cycle on March 14 against Arkansas State. He’s also had two games with multiple home runs, hitting two against Texas on March 27 and TCU on April 2. Hardman is currently on a 14-game hitting streak that started on March 24 against Texas State, earning multiple hits in nine of those games. He’s also had 10 games with multiple RBIs.

Hardman and the Sooners (18-15, 3-6 Big 12) will begin a three-game conference series against Kansas State (19-14, 2-7 Big 12) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday in Manhattan, Kansas on ESPN+. 

