3 takeaways from OU's 11-1 defeat, Bedlam series loss against No. 25 Oklahoma State

Sebastian Orduno

Redshirt junior outfielder Sebastian Orduno during the game against OSU on May 18.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (30-24, 11-13 Big 12) fell to No. 25 Oklahoma State (37-16, 15-9) 11-1 in the rubber match of the Bedlam Series on Saturday in Norman. 

Redshirt sophomore pitcher James Hitt started for OU, giving up six hits and four runs in two-and-two-third innings. He was hit with his first loss of the season, falling to 5-1 this season.

The Sooners totaled seven hits, with the lone run coming on an RBI double from freshman catcher Easton Carmichael in the second inning. OU has lost its Big 12 series against Oklahoma State for the fifth time in the last six full seasons.

Here are three takeaways from the defeat:

Sooners fall into hole early

The Cowboys scored 4 runs in the first three innings, forcing the Sooners to spend all nine innings chasing the game.

OSU hit four straight singles to start the game, with the fourth being an RBI single from catcher Chase Adkison. The Cowboys extended their lead to 2-0 with an RBI groundout from left fielder Nolan Schubart.

After Carmichael's RBI, the Cowboys again scored twice in the third inning with a two-run double from Schubart. He finished with five RBIs.

Sooners struggle on the mound

OU sent six pitchers to the mound against OSU, with four of them giving up multiple runs.

After Hitt exited the game in the third inning, junior pitcher Carter Campbell gave up two runs in three-and-one-third innings of relief. He was replaced by freshman pitcher Will Carsten, who gave up a two-run home run off the bat of Schubart. 

Later in the ninth inning, sophomore pitcher Adam Weber gave up OSU's second home run, a two-run shot from Adkison.

Seven of the Cowboys' nine starters recorded at least one hit, with Adkison and Schubart recording multiple hits. In total, four Cowboys recorded RBIs against OU. 

Oklahoma offense held at bay

The Sooners were held scoreless in the final seven innings after Carmichael's RBI double.

Former OU pitcher Ben Abram gave up four hits in five innings, striking out four batters. He was relieved by Issac Stepens, who struck out five batters and allowed just three OU baserunners in three-and-one-third innings pitched. 

The Sooners scored a combined three runs in their two losses in the series and were outscored 24-8 over three games. Saturday's game was the seventh time OU was held to one run or fewer this season. 

The Sooners have earned the No. 7 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, and will face OSU in a rematch on Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. A time has yet to be announced. 

