OU baseball: Texas Tech transfer pitcher Jamie Hitt announces commitment to Sooners

Former Texas Tech relief pitcher Jamie Hitt has committed to transfer to Oklahoma, he announced Thursday via Twitter.
Excited to announce I am transferring to the University of Oklahoma! Thank you Texas Tech baseball for my time as a Red Raider. Red Raider Nation you are awesome! Great memories made in Lubbock. Beyond thankful to everyone supporting me! #BOOMER @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/GgJsbjMvyM— Jamie Hitt (@JamesHittTX) July 14, 2022
The redshirt freshman appeared in 17 games for the Red Raiders in 2022 and compiled a 7.40 ERA. He finished his Texas Tech career with 21 strikeouts.
In two seasons with Texas Tech, Hitt had his best outing against Mississippi State on March 9 in which he pitched four scoreless innings and struck out four batters.
Hitt will help bolster a Sooners pitching staff that will likely see multiple players drafted in next week's 2022 MLB Draft, including Jake Bennett and Cade Horton. OU previously added Baylor transfer pitcher Kyle Nevin and Oklahoma State transfer pitcher Kale Davis.
