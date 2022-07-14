 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU baseball: Texas Tech transfer pitcher Jamie Hitt announces commitment to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
Skip Johnson

OU baseball head coach Skip Johnson talks to the Sooners during the game against New Orleans on March 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Texas Tech relief pitcher Jamie Hitt has committed to transfer to Oklahoma, he announced Thursday via Twitter. 

The redshirt freshman appeared in 17 games for the Red Raiders in 2022 and compiled a 7.40 ERA. He finished his Texas Tech career with 21 strikeouts.

In two seasons with Texas Tech, Hitt had his best outing against Mississippi State on March 9 in which he pitched four scoreless innings and struck out four batters.

Hitt will help bolster a Sooners pitching staff that will likely see multiple players drafted in next week's 2022 MLB Draft, including Jake Bennett and Cade Horton. OU previously added Baylor transfer pitcher Kyle Nevin and Oklahoma State transfer pitcher Kale Davis. 

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments